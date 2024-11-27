South Africa

Man allegedly fatally stabs wife after domestic dispute

27 November 2024 - 07:06
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 45-year-old man allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday.
A 45-year-old man allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday.
Image: 123RF

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a 45-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday.

Police have opened a case of murder and a search has been launched for the suspect, who is on the run. 

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed the victim was allegedly stabbed by her husband after a domestic dispute.

“The suspect fled the scene. Emergency medical services were called to transport the victim to a local hospital, where she was certified dead on arrival,” Ledwaba said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

CRIME STATS | 17 police officers murdered from July to September 2024

The SA Police Service continues to lose members, with 17 officers losing their lives as a result of crime between July and September 2024.
News
1 day ago

Car crime is down but thieves adopt a worrying new tactic

While crime remained rife in South Africa, vehicle theft and hijacking decreased significantly in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same ...
Motoring
1 day ago

CRIME STATS | 957 women and 315 children murdered between July and September

South Africa appears to be regressing in its fight against gender-based violence (GBV), as 957 women were murdered between July and September 2024.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid South Africa
  2. Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve ... South Africa
  3. Five years in jail for City Power contractors found guilty of corruption South Africa
  4. Four foreigners arrested for allegedly shooting community member as they try to ... South Africa
  5. Man plans to invest in son’s education after bagging R3.5m Sportstake 8 Jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Police Officer Kristian White found guilty of manslaughter after death of ...
A financial historian’s warning about the AI boom