Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a 45-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday.
Police have opened a case of murder and a search has been launched for the suspect, who is on the run.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed the victim was allegedly stabbed by her husband after a domestic dispute.
“The suspect fled the scene. Emergency medical services were called to transport the victim to a local hospital, where she was certified dead on arrival,” Ledwaba said.
TimesLIVE
Man allegedly fatally stabs wife after domestic dispute
Image: 123RF
Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a 45-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday.
Police have opened a case of murder and a search has been launched for the suspect, who is on the run.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations revealed the victim was allegedly stabbed by her husband after a domestic dispute.
“The suspect fled the scene. Emergency medical services were called to transport the victim to a local hospital, where she was certified dead on arrival,” Ledwaba said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
CRIME STATS | 17 police officers murdered from July to September 2024
Car crime is down but thieves adopt a worrying new tactic
CRIME STATS | 957 women and 315 children murdered between July and September
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos