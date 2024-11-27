South Africa

Ongoing protests in Mozambique affect operations at Lebombo

27 November 2024 - 13:09
Operations have once again been affected at the Lebombo border post due to protests in Mozambique.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has confirmed the disruption of services at the Lebombo border post due to unabating protest action in Mozambique.

Video footage has emerged on social media showing an army truck apparently running over protesters in Maputo.

The situation has been tense at the troubled border post in recent weeks amid violent protests sparked by the outcome of last month’s elections in the neighbouring country. Nationwide protests broke out upon the release of preliminary election results showing that Frelimo, the country's governing party, had won more than 70% of the votes.

The unrest, which has claimed dozens of lives, erupted amid allegations of election fraud. It is understood the killing of an opposition leader led many to believe it was politically motivated and was done to hide vote-rigging.

The BMA, in a joint statement with the South African Revenue Service (Sars), said Mozambican customs officials alerted them to protest action affecting the road between Ressano Garcia and the Maputo harbour, on the Mozambican side.

Sadc mediation could be key to resolving Mozambique election crisis

The results of the poll were almost certainly rigged, but as violent protests rage the country needs help in bringing its rival groups together for ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

“The ongoing demonstrations have led to the partial closure of the road, affecting the movement of trucks. Despite the deployment of the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces and police to the area, the road remains inaccessible for trucks,” it said.

“The situation is expected to persist until approximately 4pm today [Wednesday], pending further developments. The BMA and Sars are closely monitoring the situation and remain in communication with Mozambican authorities.”

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said: “The disruptions on the Mozambican side have affected operations at the Lebombo port of entry, impacting the movement of trucks in particular.

“BMA officials are able to process pedestrians and small vehicles for movement in and out of the Lebombo port. We urge freight forwarders (trucks) planning to use this route today to make alternative arrangements and exercise patience, as efforts continue to resolve the situation.”

TimesLIVE

