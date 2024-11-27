South Africa

POLL | What do you think of Sars raiding Shauwn Mkhize’s mansion?

27 November 2024 - 12:57 By TIMESLIVE
Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is in the spotlight over debt allegedly owed to Sars.
Image: kwa_mamkhize/ Instagram

On Tuesday, businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's mansion in La Lucia, Durban, was raided by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) in what is believed to be regarding an alleged R37m debt in back taxes.

Sars said it secured a preservation order and a search and seizure warrant from the Durban high court in a case against Mkhize and others.

They said the raid was a “crucial step” in making it difficult and costly for “taxpayers who wilfully and intentionally engage in criminal activity”.

“No-one is above the law. It is critically important that Sars acts emphatically to ensure all meet their legal obligations. Today’s search and seizure operation must communicate an unambiguous message to all that law enforcement agencies will act to stop lawlessness,” said Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Known for her lavish lifestyle, Mkhize has in the past faced similar issues with Sars. In 2013 her cars, cash and properties were frozen after she was charged with fraud and corruption while she was married to ex-husband Sbu Mpisane. However, all charges were dropped the next year. Their assets were later unfrozen after a Pietermaritzburg court ruling.

Among the nine properties frozen were their R15.5m main house in La Lucia, an R8.5mn Umhlanga apartment, a sea-facing apartment in La Mercy, north of Durban, bought for R2m in 2007, and two vacant sites worth R5m at Zinkwazi Beach.

In 2019, TimesLIVE reported unmarked vehicles descended on her mansion in relation to an alleged R141m debt owed to Sars.

In 2020 the Pretoria high court issued a final liquidation order against Mpisane's company, Zikulise Cleaning Maintenance and Transport services, in an application brought by Sars for debt totalling about R204m.

Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid

The reason for the raid is not yet clear but Sars says it will go after those who break the law.
22 hours ago

Royal AM unable to field Diski team, participation halted by PSL

Premiership club Royal AM's participation in the 2024-25 DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) reserve league has been halted, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ...
1 month ago

Mampara of the week: Shauwn Mkhize

While all upstanding South Africans are rightly incensed by the growing criminality that has seen armed gangs disrupt and even halt infrastructure ...
3 months ago

WATCH | 'You call them construction mafias, I call them business forums', Shauwn Mkhize tells summit

While many construction bosses complain of a seemingly never-ending struggle against construction mafias, controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize ...
3 months ago
