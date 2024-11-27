South Africa

WATCH | Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube provides update on matric exams

27 November 2024 - 13:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube is on Wednesday providing feedback on the matric examinations for the class of 2024.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

AfriForum vows to fight to ensure matric results are published in the media

AfriForum says it has instructed its legal team to prepare a case to ensure this year’s matric results are published on media platforms.
News
1 week ago

KwaZulu-Natal education department condemns ‘pens down’ activities

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has condemned 'pens down' activities that follow the completion of the grade 12 examinations.
News
1 week ago

Matric class of 2024 may not be able to view their results in the media — again

The issue around the publication of matric results on media platforms has reared its head again as the basic education department has been ordered to ...
News
1 week ago

Class of 2024: you are well prepared, it’s your time to shine

Education authorities detail preparations, plans and readiness as matric final exams loom large
News
1 month ago

KZN to keep an eye for cheats at 114 high-risk matric exam centres

Speaking on Wednesday about the KZN education department's state of readiness for national senior certificate exams which start on October 21, ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid South Africa
  2. Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve ... South Africa
  3. About 96 undocumented children detained as part of illicit miners in ... South Africa
  4. Five years in jail for City Power contractors found guilty of corruption South Africa
  5. Mom ‘admits’ she lied about her son’s kidnapping South Africa

Latest Videos

Summit Unites Investors and Businesses, Simplifying Funding’s Uphill Climb
DBE Ministry update on matric exams