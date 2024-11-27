Courtesy of SABC
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube is on Wednesday providing feedback on the matric examinations for the class of 2024.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube provides update on matric exams
Courtesy of SABC
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube is on Wednesday providing feedback on the matric examinations for the class of 2024.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
AfriForum vows to fight to ensure matric results are published in the media
KwaZulu-Natal education department condemns ‘pens down’ activities
Matric class of 2024 may not be able to view their results in the media — again
Class of 2024: you are well prepared, it’s your time to shine
KZN to keep an eye for cheats at 114 high-risk matric exam centres
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos