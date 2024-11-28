South Africa

Boxer's shares jump 16% on market debut

Retailer plans to double shop footprint in six to seven years

28 November 2024 - 15:14 By Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Shoppers walk outside Boxer, one of South Africa's fastest-growing discount grocery chains, in Protea Glen, west of Johannesburg, on November 25 2024.
Shoppers walk outside Boxer, one of South Africa's fastest-growing discount grocery chains, in Protea Glen, west of Johannesburg, on November 25 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Shares in discount grocer Boxer rose 16% on their trading debut on the JSE on Thursday as investors bet on the growth of discounters after leading last week's R8.5bn initial public offering.

Parent Pick n Pay floated a 34.4% stake in Boxer, which started off as a small-town operator in KwaZulu-Natal and has grown to take a 68% share of the discount grocery retail market with more than 500 shops in South Africa and neighbouring Eswatini.

Boxer's shares opened at R63.01, compared with a prelisting subscription price of R54. By 11.04am GMT (1pm, SA time) they were trading at R63.67 after hitting a session high of R64.79.

At R64, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has risen to about 20 times, which is closer to the country's biggest grocer Shoprite's P/E multiple, Nedbank senior equity research analyst Paul Steegers said.

Sasfin Wealth senior equity analyst Alec Abraham said that was fair “considering Boxer's medium-term earnings growth rate is likely to be higher than Shoprite”.

Pick n Pay said on Monday it had sold 157.4-million shares in Boxer and its order book was multiple times oversubscribed at the top end of the offer price range.

As Pick n Pay dithered, rivals gained ground

The once dominant grocery retailer faces a stiff fight for market share as it scrambles to get back in the running
Business Times
3 weeks ago

This implies a market capitalisation of R24.7bn for Boxer.

“The listing on the JSE will increase our profile and visibility and provide Boxer with access to a large pool of capital for growth,” Boxer CEO Marek Masojada said before blowing a kudu horn to signal the first trade.

“The support from investors was overwhelming, clearly demonstrating the worth of the Boxer business.”

Masojada's list of priorities includes ramping up the retailer's new shop rollout plan, expanding its private label offering and offering fresh produce such as vegetables and meat, he told Reuters after the listing.

Boxer aims to double its shop footprint in the next six to seven years, with 60 to 70 new shops per year.

“This is a business that still has good growth potential in the South African food retail space, so certainly something that will attract a lot of interest given the mediocre state of the consumer,” said Casparus Treurnicht, portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management.

Pick n Pay, the country's third-biggest grocery retailer by market capitalisation, will retain a 65.6% stake in Boxer. The listing also completes Pick n Pay's two-step recapitalisation plan, significantly strengthening its balance sheet.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Black Friday | Online marketing costs jump in bidding war with Temu and Shein

Heavy online marketing spending by Temu and Shein is making it more costly for other retailers and brands to reach shoppers on Black Friday, ...
News
1 day ago

Lewis group launches aggressive plan to capture bed market

Real Beds acquisition small but ‘very strategic’, says CEO Johan Enslin
Business Times
4 days ago

Putting a rocket under Jet

TFG pleased at how sales are soaring at revamped stores
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Takealot saddles up for township deliveries

In an effort to grow its presence in South African townships, Takealot Group is planning to recruit 1,000 last mile delivery drivers in Mpumalanga, ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Search is on for R10.9m lotto jackpot winner South Africa
  2. Gang rapes on pupils in Eastern Cape marred matric exams: Gwarube South Africa
  3. Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve ... South Africa
  4. Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning for KZN South Africa
  5. Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Audience favourites Maui and Moana reunite for a bigger adventure ...
Biden preps arms to bolster Ukraine before Trump takes over, sources say | ...