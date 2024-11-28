South Africa

'Celebrate the end of matric exams responsibly': MEC

Safety tips for pupils planning to party

28 November 2024 - 13:07 By TIMESLIVE
The class of 2024 has been urged to celebrate the end of matric exams safely and responsibly. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pressmaster

With the matric exams over for the class of 2024, teenagers have been asked to celebrate the end of their school careers responsibly and safely in the Western Cape.

Agricultural management practices (730 candidates), marine sciences paper 2 (120 candidates) and design paper 1 (905 candidates) were on Wednesday the last of the five-week exams to be written.

“With the exams completed, a number of learners will be attending formal matric rage events and smaller end of exams parties,” said education MEC David Maynier.

“It is understandable that our matrics would like to celebrate the end of their school career but we urge them to do so responsibly and safely.”

Those planning to celebrate were advised to:

  • familiarise themselves with safety measures at the event and the relevant local emergency phone numbers;
  • keep a close eye on valuables at all times;
  • keep a close eye on beverages at all times and not leave them unattended;
  • report anything suspicious to the SAPS or event organisers;
  • avoid drinking and driving; and
  • set up a buddy system for their own safety as well as keep in regular contact with their parents.

“We encourage parents to ensure their children understand the risks involved in any event or party and to ensure they have made arrangements to stay in contact with their children and know what to do in an emergency,” said Maynier.

The national matric results will be announced on January 13. However, individual candidate results will be released at schools and on the Western Cape education department website from 10am on January 14.

TimesLIVE

