Fatal car accident in Mpumalanga sparks debate on social media

A viral video of a fatal accident involving a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and a truck in Mpumalanga has sparked a heated debate on social media over which vehicle was at fault.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday just after 4am, reportedly claimed the lives of two people who were in the car, the driver and passenger.

In the video, the truck is seen turning at an intersection of the R40 and R37 in Mbombela. Just before the truck made it through the intersection, the car smashed into its trailer.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz is suspected to have been speeding, which many believe contributed to the accident. However, others argue that the truck driver was at fault, citing the green traffic light in the video which indicated that the Mercedes had the right of way.

Some social media users have argued that the car driver could have avoided the accident by slowing down or by swerving to the other side, as there was no oncoming traffic.

Social media users on Facebook shared their views.

Willies Ntshani believed the accident could have been avoided if the Mercedes driver was driving at the right speed.

“When the truck driver turned, there was no sign of an oncoming car.”

Simphiweyinkosi Ndzinisa said the car driver was wrong.

“He had zero intentions to stop. A lot of accidents are caused by thinking that you have the right of way. For safe driving and precautions always consider all possibilities.”

Athenkosi Velem believed the truck driver was wrong.

“No matter what you guys say, the truck driver was wrong for turning in front of a car coming, no matter what speed he was driving. He was in his lane if the truck didn't turn in front of that car coming, there wouldn't be an accident there.”

SA Trucker magazine argued the crash raises significant concerns about defensive driving.

“While the traffic light was green for the car, it remains unclear whether the truck driver also had a green light to proceed. Regardless, defensive driving principles dictate that the truck driver should have yielded to the oncoming vehicle, given the apparent danger.

“Green doesn’t always mean go — it means 'proceed when safe.' Had the driver reduced speed while approaching the intersection, he might have had enough time to react to the truck’s misjudged turn and avoid the collision altogether.”