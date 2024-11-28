Hostel manager suspended after CPF members 'beat' pupils

“As they were refusing to go to sleep, they told security guards that they are done with their exams and did not want to go to bed. The superintendent then called the CPF to come and help with the situation.” .
He said the pupils dispersed and some contacted their parents.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli has urged the pupils to lay criminal charges.
"[The case that can be opened] with us is assault. It can be made assault GBH depending on the injuries. That's why we encourage them to open a case.”
Mdhluli said there was nothing police could do about the CPF members as no case had been opened.
Sambo said though assault is a criminal offence, the decision to lay charges lies with the pupils' parents.
“As a department, we are dealing with the matter internally. The laying of criminal charges lies with the parents and we are not against that since we know the law. The department will also deploy officials from the inclusive education and wellness section to render psychosocial support to the affected learners,” said Sambo.
Mpumalanga education MEC Cathy Dlamini condemned the incident.
“Corporal punishment has long been abolished in South Africa and cannot be tolerated in any of our schools. Inflicting corporal punishment as a form of instilling discipline is a crime and we condemn such actions in the strongest terms possible,” she said.
“Disciplinary proceedings will be instituted on this matter and the hostel superintendent will be placed on suspension with immediate effect while the department continues with its investigation into the matter.”
Dlamini said as part of the investigation, the department will also look into the school’s code of conduct, which should be developed in line with the South African Schools Act “as a tool to promote disciplined and responsible behaviour, coupled with an understanding of and respect for the rights of pupils and staff members at the school”.
