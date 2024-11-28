Joburg Water also provided an update on the Commando system, which has faced interruptions since November 17 when City Power carried out maintenance at its Eikenhof substation.
Joburg residents may face higher water restrictions if consumption keeps climbing
Image: 123RF
Johannesburg residents, already grappling with chronic water shortages and limited supply, may soon have to bear increased restrictions and intensified disconnections. This is if Joburg Water is unable to rein in consumption.
The entity hosted a media briefing on Thursday morning to provide an update on the state of water supply in the city and within the troubled Commando system.
Level 1 water restrictions have been in place across the metro since September, while the city has implemented water reduction from 9pm until 5am in areas with high consumption.
Senior manager for water demand management Logan Munsamy said the entity's temporary abstraction licence was due to expire in the next year.
“We have, with [bulk water supplier] Rand Water, a temporary abstraction licence of roughly 4,936 megalitres [Ml] a day which will now expire in September 2025,” he said.
“Like any other municipality, we're governed by licence agreements and certain statutory requirements. So a permanent abstraction licence of 4,383Ml a day will be effected from October 2025 until 2028. The licence might be reviewed when the Lesotho Highlands Project comes into operation roughly around 2028.”
Water throttling a bid to prevent further burst pipes and cut down on usage
Munsamy explained that the city has a daily average consumption of 1,750Ml, which will be reduced by Rand Water to 1,600Ml a day from December 1. This is due for further reduction to 1,550Ml between February and April 2025 and “then gradually it will be reduced to 1,356Ml a day by September 2025”.
This, he said, would create a “a gap” which Joburg Water would have to plug.
“Now in that very reduction of supply, to better manage systems, you will see there is already a gap in terms of what we now consume and where we need to be,” he said.
To mitigate this, Joburg Water announced a range of “aggressive interventions”, some of which are already in place. These include:
Speaking on the last intervention, Munsamy said: “You'll have noticed a few weeks ago we attempted to cut off some illegal connections in the Deep South region and we were faced with some challenges. We're reorganising to go back in such areas so we can better manage our systems.”
