South Africa

Mpumalanga police ask for help after discovery of human remains in the bush

An elderly man made a gruesome discovery of a human skull, loose bones and clothing scattered in the area

28 November 2024 - 06:49
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police can not confirm the cause of death, age, and gender of the person pending further investigation. Stock photo.
Police can not confirm the cause of death, age, and gender of the person pending further investigation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi has appealed to the community for assistance after an elderly man searching for his livestock discovered human remains in the bush near Seabe, Mmametlhake, last Thursday.    

According to information, the man found a human skull, loose bones and clothing scattered in the area. 

Police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said police were summoned to the scene and found a grey jersey and other clothing items. 

Nkosi said police were unable at this stage to confirm the cause of death, age and gender of the victim pending further investigation. 

“Our investigation might require us to conduct DNA sampling. Community members who reported loved ones missing might play an important role in tracing the deceased's family,” said Mkhwanazi.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

15-year-old sentenced to 43 years for murder and robbery of KZN school principal

The Nongoma regional court has sentenced a 15-year-old boy to 43 years in jail after he robbed and killed a school principal.
News
21 hours ago

Israel denounces rabbi’s murder after body found in UAE

An Israeli rabbi who went missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found murdered, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday, ...
News
3 days ago

Sex worker and husband's plot to extort money from wealthy client ends in murder

The court heard no DNA samples were taken at the crime scene and CCTV footage was also not obtained
News
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve ... South Africa
  2. Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid South Africa
  3. Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning for KZN South Africa
  4. eThekwini's 'bumper' festive season shaky as 10 beaches closed, 13 open South Africa
  5. RAF blocks the disbursement of R65m in fraudulent claims South Africa

Latest Videos

NASA astronauts gear up for a zero gravity Thanksgiving feast | REUTERS
DeWine signs bill on school bathroom use by transgender students