Four of the best online casinos in SA

The game library includes:

Slots: The heart of the casino’s game selection, Betfred features hundreds of titles from renowned providers like Microgaming and NetEnt. Popular titles include Great Rhino , Buffalo King Megaways and Wolf Gold .





Table games: You can enjoy several high-quality blackjack, roulette and poker variants, suitable for both casual and experienced players.





Live dealer games : Immerse yourself in a real casino atmosphere with live blackjack, live roulette and game shows hosted by real-life dealers streamed directly to your device.

Betfred also offers a competitive welcome bonus to new players who make the correct minimum first deposit when they sign up to the casino: 100% first deposit match-up to R5,000, plus up to 500 free spins. Ts and Cs apply.

There are several ongoing promotions for returning players to take advantage of when they log back into their accounts.

Betfred offers several secure payment methods for South African players:

Visa and Mastercard debit cards;

Instant EFT; and

Ozow.

Breaking it down: best SA online casinos by category

Top three casino welcome bonuses in SA

While compiling its list of the best online casinos in SA, Bettors SA compared the welcome bonuses offered by each casino site. Its research led it to conclude that these are the best welcome offers currently available to South African gamblers:

Betway Hollywoodbets Jackpot City Welcome offer 100% first deposit match up to R2,000 credited as a free bet or casino games bonus. R25 sign-up bonus plus 50 free spins to use on Habanero games. 100% first deposit match-up to R4,000, plus a spin on the Big City Wheel. Minimum deposit R5 No deposit R50 Withdrawal time Up to two days Instant Instant Payout 96.84% 98% 97.4% Top slots games Big Bass Bonanza, Immortal Romance, Rick Wilde and the Tome of Insanity. Starburst, Majestic King, Deadwood xNudge. Starburst, Divine Fortune Megaways, Owls.



To be eligible for any of these welcome offers you need to be at least 18 years of age and a resident of SA. To retrieve any winnings earned using your welcome bonus, you’ll need to meet the wagering requirements set out by the casino. It’s important to read the full terms and conditions before you opt into any welcome bonus, offer or promotion.

Top three mobile online casinos in SA

A lot of online casinos in SA have mobile apps you can download. However, because many online casinos’ websites are optimised for mobile play, you can just as easily log into the mobile version of a casino through the web browser on your smartphone.

Here are Bettors SA’s pick of the online casinos offering the best mobile experience:

Betfred mobile casino:



Betfred boasts a user-friendly, well-organised interface that’s easy to navigate. The Betfred casino app offers pristine mobile optimisation, meaning you can play the entire casino games catalogue at a high-quality resolution without any lag or delays. Jackpot City mobile casino:



Jackpot City offers an easy-to-navigate platform with a well-designed and colourful theme. High-quality graphics and straightforward controls provide a seamless user experience. The casino app has been specially made to work perfectly on Android and Apple devices alike. Hollywoodbets mobile casino: The Hollywoodbets casino app features a user-friendly interface with simple navigation and easy-to-use controls. It’s impressive, functional and adapts well to any screen size. Download for iOS and Android devices is seamless and quick.

Top three casinos with the best RTP rate

The return to player (RTP) rate is a very important metric for casino players. It indicates the percentage of money wagered that will be paid back to the player base over an indefinite period of time. In other words, it tells the player what house edge they’re playing against.

Games with a higher RTP rate offer players a better chance of winning, though this is not a guarantee of success; it’s more an indication of the game’s overall fairness.

The top online casinos by RTP rates* are:

Hollywoodbets with 98% payout; Jackpot City with 97.40% payout; and Betway with 96.84% payout.

*Casino payout rates are an average of the combined payout rates of all of the games available at that casino.

Best online casinos for different casino games

There are many different kinds of casino games that you can play at top online casinos in SA, including both random-number-generator (RNG) and live dealer games. The most common type of game you’ll come across is slots, but there are many other options to suit every kind of player.

Slots

Slots are the most popular type of casino game you’ll play online. They’re easy to play and don’t have any complex rules. At the same time, slots differ in theme and style and there are many variants that introduce new gameplay elements, such as multiple playlines and free-spins modes that go beyond the standard five-reels, three-rows format of traditional online slots.

Top pick: If you want to play a diverse set of amazing slot games, try Jackpot City. It has some fantastic slots from top providers like NetEnt, Play’n GO and Microgaming.

Live casino games

Playing live games online gives you that feeling you get at a physical casino. You’ll get to play with real people, on real tables with real human dealers. You can choose from popular table games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat, as well as game show-style games.

Top pick: Hollywoodbets offers the best live casino games in SA, making it a must for any players looking for an authentic gambling experience.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a classic casino game that’s loved by players in SA and the world over. The game has the most favourable RTP of any casino game, giving you the best possible odds you can find at an online casino.

Top pick: Betway is recommended for table games like blackjack. The casino has a good number of RNG and live dealer variations of this classic casino game available.