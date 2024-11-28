Courtesy of SABC
Five men standing trial accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa are appearing at the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC
Five men standing trial accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa are appearing at the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint
Meyiwa accused complain of solitary confinement, bad conditions at C-Max
‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder
'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos