South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

28 November 2024 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Five men standing trial accused of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa are appearing at the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint

"Should he be moved from C-Max, his mental health may well improve with exposure to other prisoners and to more normal conditions."
News
2 weeks ago

Meyiwa accused complain of solitary confinement, bad conditions at C-Max

Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli have turned to the Pretoria high court on an urgent basis, seeking to be removed from solitary confinement ...
News
3 weeks ago

‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

"When these people came into the house they were not there to kill Senzo."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos

“It's fine, God will answer for us. Our God is a living God. Our God is not bought with money or gold or silver. All that is hidden about Senzo's ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gang rapes on pupils in Eastern Cape marred matric exams: Gwarube South Africa
  2. Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve ... South Africa
  3. Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning for KZN South Africa
  4. Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid South Africa
  5. Search is on for R10.9m lotto jackpot winner South Africa

Latest Videos

Ceasefire in Lebanon leaves Gazans feeling abandoned | REUTERS
Costs of Israel-Hezbollah conflict on Lebanon, Israel | REUTERS