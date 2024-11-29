Damaged SA-Zimbabwe border fence a challenge for soldiers guarding against illegal crossing, smuggling

Damage to the fence along the Limpopo border poses challenges for South African National Defence Force members deployed to protect the border.
This week soldiers deployed under “Operation Corona” took journalists on their daily patrol as they intensified their operations along the border.
The R37m fence on the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe has been cut and Zimbabweans have been crossing into SA. While a portion of the fence stands, there are huge chunks missing after it was cut to create openings and exits for illegal migrants to cross and transport goods.
On Thursday night, on the borderline a few metres from the Beitbridge post, soldiers pounced on three suspects, including a minor whose mother ran away and left him when she spotted the soldiers. A smuggler also ran away, leaving a fire in the bush.
The two women and the young boy were handed to military police, who will hand them over to the police.
About 12km away, at a second point, people crossing illegally ran away when they spotted soldiers, crossing back to the Zimbabwean side using man-made bridges on the Limpopo River. When they reached their side, the men threw insults at the soldiers.
Illegal border crossings 'most frequent activity' in Limpopo border area
On the river's edge, people sat under trees, some inside informal structures and tents and others on the dry river bed. Donkey carts used to carry goods could also be seen.
Operation Corona aims to effect national border control and defend and protect SA, its territorial integrity and its people in accordance with the constitution and the principles of international law. This includes curbing all forms of cross-border crimes such as illegal smuggling of dagga, stolen vehicles and undocumented people.
The deployment, which covers an area of 1,038km from Pafuri to Rooibokkraal, started on September 1 and will last until April 30 2025.
The commander of Bravo Company deployed in support of 10 Anti-Aircraft Regiment, Maj Shihlangoma Mahlahlane, said the damaged fence is a challenge.
“The fence is down because of the same people who are carrying groceries out. It was fine two years ago, but unfortunately, they took advantage that we are not all over to cut the fence for exits and entries,” he said.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
“It is extremely bad. It is very difficult to stop them because there are a lot of exits and that is where the contraband can cross over. When we patrol towards the east, they go towards the west because they know the area is vulnerable.”
Capt Jacobus Theunissen, senior staff officer operational communication at the joint operations division, said the condition of the fence is the responsibility of other government departments.
“We don't have control over that but it does make our job much more difficult. Unfortunately we are stretched to our maximum, with all our other commitments on other border lines we need to protect. We are also assisting with illegal mining operations, Eskom and our deployment in [Democratic Republic of] Congo,” he said.
However, he said they are ready for the festive season and will upscale their operations.
Mahlahlane said another challenge is that people crossing the border take advantage of the no man's land between SA and Zimbabwe.
He raised concern that a lot of people pay corrupt officials to cross over.
