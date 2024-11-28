A Randfontein resident who was caught in the tornado that tore through the area on Wednesday says he saw geysers and corrugated iron sheets flying in the air while people screamed amid the chaos.
"I was terrified by what I saw. Watching my neighbours screaming and trying to run down stairs traumatised me," said the resident who did not want to be identified.
On Thursday morning, some residents were throwing away damaged furniture and food after the tornado left destruction in its wake.
At Greenfields, a residential complex, 400 flats were destroyed.
Kenneth Classen, who moved into the flats in September, said he wished he had not left the RDP house had been renting as the the tornado has affected his finances.
He said the body corporate must compensate residents for what they lost in the tornado.
"We had to arrange transport to move some belongings that were not damaged. We wonder if they (body corporate) will compensate us for our damaged furniture since we are paying rent," said Classen.
‘I saw geysers flying’ — Randfontein tornado survivor
Bleak Christmas for affected residents
Image: Antonio Muchave
"I should have stayed where I was because my furniture is destroyed and I need to start from scratch. This means the festive hype is over and I need to use the money I saved to get my house in order."
The building is a government housing initiative to cater for individuals who earn too little to qualify for a bond from banks but earn more than the threshold to be eligible for RDP houses.
The mayor of Rand West local municipality William Matsheke said 220 houses were destroyed in Toekomsrus and 400 flats in Greenfields.
He said they were finalising accommodation for those who have been displaced.
The nearby Umphakathi Mall, which was hit by the tornado, remained closedyesterday. The Boxer supermarket is one of the stores badly affected as the ceiling collapsed on shoppers, injuring some..
The store's manager Ephraim Ntlangoe said it will take them at least nine weeks to reopen.
He said: "We will keep safe stock that was not damaged and our permanent employees will be paid as they will help us with cleaning and packing until we open."
SowetanLIVE
