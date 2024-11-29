South Africa

‘I want to make home improvements and buy beds for my children’: father of five bags R19m Lotto jackpot

The winner had hidden his ticket underneath his mattress

29 November 2024 - 07:33
The win came from numbers the man has repeatedly played. File photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

A father of five, who bagged more than R19m in last Wednesday's Lotto jackpot draw, will use his winnings to buy his first car, build a home for his elderly mother in a rural village and invest in quality education for his children.

“My children and I live in a two-room house with an outside toilet. The younger three sleep with me while the older ones sleep in the outside structure. I want to make home improvements and buy beds for my children,” he said.

According to Ithuba, the man came forward on Tuesday, accompanied by his son and brother to claim his wealth.

The win came from numbers the man repeatedly played.

“I play the same numbers all the time. This time I noticed my lucky numbers matched the winning numbers. I asked my son to go to the shop to have my ticket validated,” said the winner.

For safekeeping, the man said he placed his ticket underneath his mattress. 

He said he doesn’t plan to make major changes to his lifestyle.

“I haven’t thought about retiring. I’m a simple man and I will continue working and maintaining my humble lifestyle,” he said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“We are overjoyed with this incredible win and share in our winner’s excitement. We are committed to supporting the winner by providing trauma and financial counselling to help him transition into his new life and make informed decisions about his wealth,” she said.

Ithuba also extended congratulations to the winner of the R2.7m Lotto jackpot from Saturday's draw.

The woman who came forward to claim her winnings on Monday plans to buy a big house for her family. 

Ithuba encouraged participants in Pietermaritzburg to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner of more than R10.9m in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.

