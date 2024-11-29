South Africa

Man who allegedly fatally stabbed wife after domestic dispute found hanging

29 November 2024 - 07:08
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 45-year-old man allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday. File photo.
A 45-year-old man allegedly fatally stabbed his 42-year-old wife at their residence in Ntoane village on Monday. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A 45-year-old man wanted after allegedly murdering  his wife was found hanging from a tree in Ntoane village in Dennilton on Thursday.

Police in Dennilton are investigating an inquest docket.

Preliminary investigations revealed the man had allegedly stabbed his wife after a domestic dispute at their residence in Ntoane on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect fled the scene and had been on the run. 

Ledwaba said police are investigating the possibility the suspect was assisted to evade the arrest as harbouring a criminal is a serious offence. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man allegedly fatally stabs wife after domestic dispute

Police have opened a case of murder and a search has been launched for the suspect, who is on the run.
News
2 days ago

Woman wanted for murdering husband in Free State held in Gauteng

Halimmah Thamando Mnyobisi, who was on the run after the murder of her husband in Botshabelo in September, was arrested in Sandton on Monday.
News
1 day ago

KZN police discover house used to manufacture illicit hair products

Police in Pinetown have discovered a house used as a factory to manufacture illicit and counterfeit hair products.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Search is on for R10.9m lotto jackpot winner South Africa
  2. Numsa 'has no option' but to end its wage strike at ArcelorMittal South Africa
  3. Fatal car accident in Mpumalanga sparks debate on social media South Africa
  4. Prepaid users who bypassed meters given lifeline to upgrade, admit guilt South Africa
  5. Botswana to become certifier in G7 Russian diamond ban Africa

Latest Videos

Australia passes social media ban for children under 16 | REUTERS
Alaskan woman air-drops turkeys to neighbors in need | Reuters