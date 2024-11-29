A 45-year-old man wanted after allegedly murdering his wife was found hanging from a tree in Ntoane village in Dennilton on Thursday.
Police in Dennilton are investigating an inquest docket.
Preliminary investigations revealed the man had allegedly stabbed his wife after a domestic dispute at their residence in Ntoane on Monday.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect fled the scene and had been on the run.
Ledwaba said police are investigating the possibility the suspect was assisted to evade the arrest as harbouring a criminal is a serious offence.
TimesLIVE
Man who allegedly fatally stabbed wife after domestic dispute found hanging
Image: 123RF
A 45-year-old man wanted after allegedly murdering his wife was found hanging from a tree in Ntoane village in Dennilton on Thursday.
Police in Dennilton are investigating an inquest docket.
Preliminary investigations revealed the man had allegedly stabbed his wife after a domestic dispute at their residence in Ntoane on Monday.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect fled the scene and had been on the run.
Ledwaba said police are investigating the possibility the suspect was assisted to evade the arrest as harbouring a criminal is a serious offence.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Man allegedly fatally stabs wife after domestic dispute
Woman wanted for murdering husband in Free State held in Gauteng
KZN police discover house used to manufacture illicit hair products
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos