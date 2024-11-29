South Africa

Mom who 'fabricated' story about her son's kidnapping abandons bail

29 November 2024 - 20:26
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Keneilwe Shalaba with two-year-old Kutlwano
Keneilwe Shalaba with two-year-old Kutlwano
Image: SUPPLIED

Keneilwe Shalaba, the 32-year-old mother who allegedly lied about her son Kutlwano’s kidnapping abandoned her bail application on Friday at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court.

She’s facing charges of human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery, and providing false information to the police.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the charges emanate from allegations that the woman sold her two-year-old son to unidentified individuals on November 10. “Three days later, on November 13, she reported a false case to the police, saying her child had been kidnapped by unknown men in a vehicle,” she said. 

Mahanjana said investigations by law enforcement revealed inconsistencies in her account, and she later confessed to fabricating the kidnapping story. “She was arrested on November 19 and has remained in custody since then. Despite extensive police efforts, the location of the two-year-old boy remains unknown. The investigation to find him and bring those involved to justice is ongoing,” she said. 

The case was postponed to January 27 for further investigation and the mother remanded. “The NPA commends the ongoing investigative work by law enforcement, and remains committed to ensuring justice for the victim in this distressing case,” said Mahanjana.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Mom ‘admits’ she lied about her son’s kidnapping

Three days before two-year-old Kutlwano was reported missing, his mother told her landlord she was going to Durban to buy clothes to sell.
News
2 days ago

Mpumalanga police ask for help after discovery of human remains in the bush

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi has appealed to the community for assistance after an elderly man searching for his ...
News
1 day ago

Police searching for 2-year-old 'snatched from mother in Boipatong'

Three men in a Polo allegedly stopped next to the mom and abducted the child on Wednesday afternoon.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Search is on for R10.9m lotto jackpot winner South Africa
  2. R1.5m house sold for R1,000 South Africa
  3. Numsa 'has no option' but to end its wage strike at ArcelorMittal South Africa
  4. Fatal car accident in Mpumalanga sparks debate on social media South Africa
  5. Winner of R77m Powerball jackpot plans to start his dream business South Africa

Latest Videos

Ethnic strife frustrates peace efforts in India's Manipur | REUTERS
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma