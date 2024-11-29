South Africa

Three former cricket players arrested for 2016 match-fixing scheme

29 November 2024 - 16:37
Lonwabo Tsotsobe is among the three South African cricketers implicated in a match-fixing scheme during the 2015/2016 domestic T20 Ram Slam Challenge. File photo.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Three former South African cricket players implicated in a match-fixing scheme during the 2015/2016 domestic Ram Slam Challenge have been arrested and appeared in court.  

The trio — Ethy Mbhalati, 43, Thamsanqa Tsolekile, 44, and Lonwabo Tsotsobe, 40 — were arrested on different days this month as the Hawks made significant strides in rooting out corruption in sports.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the arrests followed an investigation by the Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit after allegations were reported by a whistle-blower in October 2016.

“Mbhalati has appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court and the matter was postponed to February 20 for further instructions,” she said.

“Tsolekile and Tsotsobe were charged with five counts of corruption under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

“They appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court today [Friday] where their case was postponed to February 26 for disclosure.”

The matter was first reported by Cricket South Africa's anti-corruption officer after suspicions of match-fixing emerged involving former Proteas player Gulam Bodi.

Investigations revealed Bodi approached several players to participate in fixing three T20 Ram Slam matches, working in collusion with bookmakers from India.

“In that case, the [Hawks] ensured Bodi was arrested in July 2018, pleaded guilty to eight counts of corruption and was sentenced to five years direct imprisonment in October 2019.”

Mogale said the other accused, Jean Symes, who was arrested in May 2021, pleaded guilty to one count of corruption and was sentenced to four years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years.

The third accused, Pumi Matshikwe, who was arrested in February 2022, pleaded guilty to one count of corruption and was sentenced to six years' imprisonment wholly suspended for five years.

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya commended the team for their commitment to tackling corruption, even in sectors where it often goes unnoticed.

“Corruption undermines the integrity of sport and the Hawks are determined to safeguard the values of fairness and professionalism in all areas of society. We thank Cricket South Africa for their co-operation and commitment to addressing this scourge,” he said.

TimesLIVE

