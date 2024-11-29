South Africa

Two in Mossel Bay court for alleged theft of tower batteries and money laundering

29 November 2024 - 07:15 By Kim Swartz
Two suspects appeared in the Mossel Bay regional court on Thursday on charges of theft and money laundering. File photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

Two suspects appeared in the Mossel Bay regional court on Thursday on charges of theft and money laundering worth R1.3m after their arrests in 2021 for allegedly stealing cellphone tower batteries. 

Gift Salanje, 33, and Nokukhanya Glenrose Sibiya, 29, were the end users of the stolen tower batteries by buying from three other accused, Sakhele Magubudela, 34, Thuto Khomongoe, 34, and Calisto Chadereke. 

Hawks spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said Magubudela and Khomongoe were sentenced to 10 years in prison while Chadereke is at large after he escaped custody. 

The incident occurred on July 1 2021 when police officials responded to information about a vehicle travelling on the N2 suspected to be carrying stolen cellphone tower batteries. 

“The police, together with private security, recovered the batteries. Through an intensive investigation, it was discovered the suspects were operating as a syndicate and were responsible for thefts and tampering with essential infrastructure around the Western Cape,” said Hani. 

“The three suspects were immediately arrested, and the case was handed to the Hawks economic protected resources team based in George for further investigation.  This resulted in the sentencing of the two accused in the Tembalethu regional court in July 2024.” 

The accused are allegedly linked to 15 cases totaling R1.3m. 

Sibiya is expected to appear for bail application on Friday. Salanje remains in custody on a related matter. 

Hani said: “The matter will be remanded to January 29 2025 for both accused to appear." 

