South Africa

WATCH | AKA, Tibz murder case back in court

29 November 2024 - 10:22 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The case against five men accused of killing rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, chef and entrepreneur Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, resumes on Friday in the Durban magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

AKA, Tibz murder case to resume in Durban

The trial of five men charged with the murders of Kiernan AKA Forbes and his celebrity chef friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane returns to the Durban ...
News
6 hours ago

Cops confident net is closing on those behind AKA murder

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is confident the investigation into the murder of popular rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and ...
News
2 days ago

Ndimande brothers implicated in AKA, Tibz murder have 15 days to appeal their extradition

The Ndimande brothers, allegedly involved in the murder of AKA, have 15 days to appeal the decision by the Manzini magistrate’s court in Eswatini to ...
News
3 months ago

Justice department to resubmit extradition applications for Guptas and Bushiri, AKA's 'killers' extradited

The justice department is going ahead with extradition applications for the Gupta brothers and 'prophet' Shepherd Bushiri, while their efforts to ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Search is on for R10.9m lotto jackpot winner South Africa
  2. Numsa 'has no option' but to end its wage strike at ArcelorMittal South Africa
  3. Fatal car accident in Mpumalanga sparks debate on social media South Africa
  4. R1.5m house sold for R1,000 South Africa
  5. Illegal border crossings 'most frequent activity' in Limpopo border area South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
AKA, Tibz murder case back in court