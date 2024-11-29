Courtesy of SABC News
The case against five men accused of killing rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, chef and entrepreneur Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, resumes on Friday in the Durban magistrate's court.
WATCH | AKA, Tibz murder case back in court
The case against five men accused of killing rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, chef and entrepreneur Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, resumes on Friday in the Durban magistrate's court.
