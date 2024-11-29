Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of the 2014 murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues on Friday at the Pretoria high court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of the 2014 murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues on Friday at the Pretoria high court.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'I'm not going to apologise to South Africans for sh*t' — Zandie Khumalo
LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint
‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos