South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

29 November 2024 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of the 2014 murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues on Friday at the Pretoria high court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I'm not going to apologise to South Africans for sh*t' — Zandie Khumalo

"When my suspicions are without any doubt proven to be wrong, I will sincerely apologise."
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint

"Should he be moved from C-Max, his mental health may well improve with exposure to other prisoners and to more normal conditions."
News
2 weeks ago

‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

"When these people came into the house they were not there to kill Senzo."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Search is on for R10.9m lotto jackpot winner South Africa
  2. Numsa 'has no option' but to end its wage strike at ArcelorMittal South Africa
  3. Fatal car accident in Mpumalanga sparks debate on social media South Africa
  4. R1.5m house sold for R1,000 South Africa
  5. Illegal border crossings 'most frequent activity' in Limpopo border area South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
AKA, Tibz murder case back in court