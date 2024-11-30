The South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) has partnered with artist and sculptor Anton Smit to spread his emotive work across the Pretoria National Botanical Garden.
Fifteen of Smit's sculptures have been on display at the botanical garden since earlier this month.
Smit is widely known for his monumental bronze sculptures which showcase themes of suffering, reconciliation, glory and sublimation.
His work has formed part of public and private collections both nationally and abroad, including at the SCOPE Art Show in New York in 2017, a premier showcase for contemporary artists and emerging galleries from around the world.
Sanbi spokesperson Nontsikelelo Mpulo said Smit’s artworks are spread across the garden, which serves as a green refuge for residents in the eastern suburbs of Pretoria.
“Now visitors can marvel at the exquisite art pieces created by Anton Smit inside the garden,” Mpulo said.
“The garden offers a variety of activities for visitors to enjoy, including a newly completed children’s play area which offers a safe environment where children can explore nature and stretch their mind.”
The collaboration will also see sculptures being installed at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Roodepoort, west of Joburg, and at Kirstenbosch in Cape Town next year, Mpulo added.
Emotive art by sculptor Anton Smit launched at Pretoria Botanical Garden
SA National Biodiversity Institute partners with renowned artist
Image: Supplied
