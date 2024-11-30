South Africa

Emotive art by sculptor Anton Smit launched at Pretoria Botanical Garden

SA National Biodiversity Institute partners with renowned artist

30 November 2024 - 13:40
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Faith with Loincloth', a sculpture by Anton Smit on display at the Pretoria National Botanical Garden.
'Faith with Loincloth', a sculpture by Anton Smit on display at the Pretoria National Botanical Garden.
Image: Supplied

The South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) has partnered with artist and sculptor Anton Smit to spread his emotive work across the Pretoria National Botanical Garden.

Fifteen of Smit's sculptures have been on display at the botanical garden since earlier this month.

Smit is widely known for his monumental bronze sculptures which showcase themes of suffering, reconciliation, glory and sublimation.

His work has formed part of public and private collections both nationally and abroad, including at the SCOPE Art Show in New York in 2017, a premier showcase for contemporary artists and emerging galleries from around the world.

Sanbi spokesperson Nontsikelelo Mpulo said Smit’s artworks are spread across the garden, which serves as a green refuge for residents in the eastern suburbs of Pretoria.

“Now visitors can marvel at the exquisite art pieces created by Anton Smit inside the garden,” Mpulo said.

“The garden offers a variety of activities for visitors to enjoy, including a newly completed children’s play area which offers a safe environment where children can explore nature and stretch their mind.”

The collaboration will also see sculptures being installed at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Roodepoort, west of Joburg, and at Kirstenbosch in Cape Town next year, Mpulo added.

READ MORE:

Notable art this November

Five exhibitions in Cape Town and Joburg are worth your attention
Lifestyle
1 week ago

The ‘black dandy’ also has a history in Africa

Here’s hoping the continent’s brightest stars make this clear at next year’s ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ Met Gala
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Celebrate 30 years of democracy with ‘We, the Purple’ exhibition

The Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria (Javett-UP) has put together a provocative exhibition called We, The Purple for its 2024 ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R1.5m house sold for R1,000 South Africa
  2. Search is on for R10.9m lotto jackpot winner South Africa
  3. ‘I want to make home improvements and buy beds for my children’: father of five ... South Africa
  4. Winner of R77m Powerball jackpot plans to start his dream business South Africa
  5. Numsa 'has no option' but to end its wage strike at ArcelorMittal South Africa

Latest Videos

Chad ends defense cooperation agreement with France | REUTERS
As missiles hit Ukraine's grid, power plant workers fight on | REUTERS