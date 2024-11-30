“I investigate the reasons behind withdrawals and if I find evidence of undue influence, I liaise with the control prosecutor to keep the charges active. In cases involving minors or elderly women, the director of public prosecutions decides based on the merits of the case,” said Mthombeni.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo detective shares how he fights to bring justice to sexual offence victims
Det-Sgt Bongani Mthombeni is a champion in the fight against gender-based violence
Image: Supplied/SAPS
One of the core principles of Det-Sgt Bongani Mthombeni, who over the past 10 years has secured convictions for 14 sexual predators, is to ensure that victims of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) feel supported throughout the investigation.
Based at the family violence, child protection, and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Tzaneen, Limpopo, Mthombeni has spent the past decade dedicated to investigating GBVF cases.
To date, Mthombeni has secured 10 life terms and 65 years' imprisonment for 14 sexual predators.
Over his 10 years in service, Mthombeni has developed resilience, flexibility and enhanced investigative skills. He attributes his success to perseverance, patience and efficient resources provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS).
“The state has equipped me with essential tools, including a laptop for managing and updating case documents on the case administration system (CAS), and a motor vehicle, which enable me to expedite investigations effectively,” he said.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said Mthombeni works tirelessly to prevent victims from withdrawing charges, often explaining the potential dangers of allowing perpetrators to remain unpunished.
“I investigate the reasons behind withdrawals and if I find evidence of undue influence, I liaise with the control prosecutor to keep the charges active. In cases involving minors or elderly women, the director of public prosecutions decides based on the merits of the case,” said Mthombeni.
He believes in the power of teamwork and partnerships to address GBVF. He said their collective actions are key to ending GBVF.
“The partnerships we’ve formed help create a safer South Africa. Together, we must challenge negative social norms and behaviours that perpetuate gender-based violence,” he said.
He encourages collaboration with other stakeholders to ensure a holistic approach to victim support and case resolution. Mthombeni frequently advocates for a co-operative approach among his colleagues.
“Teamwork increases the likelihood of solving cases. I aim to set an example for newly recruited detectives and share my experience and skills with them,” he added.
Mthombeni strives to prioritise regular exercise and encourages his colleagues to follow suit to maintain his mental and physical resilience.
He urged both his colleagues and the public to take a stand against GBVF: “We must challenge cultural practices that perpetuate gender inequalities and abuse. Report all incidents of rape and abuse, especially those involving vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people with disabilities.
“Become part of the solution. Act now to break the cycle of violence and abuse.”
South Africa marks the 26th anniversary of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, with police highlighting the contributions of their men and women in blue who go beyond the call of duty to protect women and children.
TimesLIVE
