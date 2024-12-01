Tenacious Limpopo detective ensures justice for GBV victims

Limpopo detective Sgt Magaila Makopo, 42, believes working at the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit requires strong passion and dedication as some cases are emotionally challenging.
A shining example of bravery, selflessness and dedication to serving and protecting victims of gender-based violence, Makopo is based in Lebowakgomo in the Capricorn District.
She said working with minors and vulnerable people who are unable to fight for themselves and put their trust in the investigators requires commitment.
“I find solace in seeing justice prevail and perpetrators held accountable. This is a testament to my unwavering passion for my work,” she said.
She joined the family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit in 2014 as a constable. One of the highlights of her career was securing three life sentences plus 76 years behind bars for a 39-year-old serial rapist, Motsepane Lolo Modigoa, in August last year for five counts of rape.
Between 2015 and 2022, Modigoa terrorised vulnerable women between the ages of 56 and 74 in Lebowakgomo and Seleteng in Ga-Mphahlele.
According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, Modigoa targeted vulnerable people and assaulted them before raping them. He met these women on the street and threatened them, dragged them into the bushes and raped them.
Det-Sgt Makopo's success stemmed from her thorough research and tenacity, which resulted in the detention of the accused until justice was served.
In other notable cases, in May this year, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment by Thabamoopo regional court for raping a 13-year-old girl in Makurung, Ga-Mphahlele.
The family trusted the accused, who was related to them, and sent him with the victim to draw money. Along the way, the accused dragged the victim to the bushes and raped her.
In another case, in October this year, Thapelo Mongalo, 21, was sentenced to 23 years' imprisonment for four counts of rape and three counts of housebreaking with intention to rape in Ga-Maja
The accused broke into the victims' homes and threatened them with a knife, demanding money before raping them.
Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe praised Makopo. “Your dedication to delivering justice and ensuring perpetrators face the consequences of their actions is admirable,” said Hadebe.
Tenacious Limpopo detective ensures justice for GBV victims
'I find solace in seeing justice prevail and perpetrators held accountable. This is a testament to my unwavering passion for my work.'
Image: Supplied/SAPS
