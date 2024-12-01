South Africa

WATCH LIVE | National Day of Prayer for all South Africans

01 December 2024 - 09:40 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Thousands of congregants from different faiths have descended on FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Sunday for this year's National Day of Prayer.

The prayer day is being hosted by the Motsepe Foundation.

The National Day of Prayer is an observance held in many countries around the world to encourage people of all faiths to come together in prayer for their nation, leaders and people.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

IN PICS | AmaZulu King reflects on faith and legacy at royal prayer service

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini shared during the annual Seventh-day Adventist royal prayer session that a conversation with his late mother, Queen ...
News
1 month ago

Too much padel 'can do harm' to Muslims

The Jamiatul Ulama KZN — Council of Muslim Theologians has warned Muslims the padel scene conflicts with Islamic principles. But the South African ...
News
1 week ago

TOM EATON | Yes Mogoeng, all South Africa needs is a miracle

Generally apathetic voters shouldn’t be too concerned about polls and elections — divine intervention is on its way.
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I want to make home improvements and buy beds for my children’: father of five ... South Africa
  2. R1.5m house sold for R1,000 South Africa
  3. POLL | Is R6,000 penalty for prepaid customers bypassing meters enough? South Africa
  4. Trump discussed border, warns Brics nations against replacing US dollar World
  5. Why Eswatini won't extradite AKA and Tibz murder suspects South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 National Day of Prayer for all South Africans
WITCHES | Official Trailer | Now Streaming