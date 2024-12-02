Border Management to deploy additional personnel, extend hours at border posts during festive season

“The BMA will also be collaborating with the Western Cape provincial government and the City of Cape Town to increase capacity at Cape Town International Airport. This capacity augmentation will be made up of 60 peace officers as an addition to the immigration functions at the airport.
The Border Management Authority (BMA) will deploy additional personnel at some of the busiest ports of entry to assist with the delivery of services and provision of technical support to regular staff members.
It will also extend the operational hours at some ports of entry.
On Monday BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato unveiled the festive season plan covering border activities during the exit leg through December and the return leg through January 2025.
Masiapato said the BMA’s plan consists of four phases.
He said during the planning phase they conducted extensive interjurisdictional discussions with neighbouring countries Lesotho, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Eswatini and Botswana to streamline border processes and co-ordinate work modalities for the period.
“As a result, we have agreed to adjust operating hours at some key ports which do not operate on a 24-hour basis,” he said.
Masiapato said home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has approved a request to extend operating hours at some ports.
He said 69 additional personnel will be deployed to the busiest ports of entry to assist with service delivery and provide technical support to regular staff.
Masiapato said the deployment of 400 junior border guards starting in June 2024, along with the previously deployed 200 border guards, has enhanced the BMA's operational capacity by providing additional resources on the ground, strengthening security through more efficient access control at the ports.
He said they have deployed members of the coastal guards to critical areas at selected harbours for the implementation of border law enforcement functions.
“The BMA will also be collaborating with the Western Cape provincial government and the City of Cape Town to increase capacity at Cape Town International Airport. This capacity augmentation will be made up of 60 peace officers as an addition to the immigration functions at the airport.
“On account of our memorandum of understanding with Interpol, in this festive period the respective port management committees will collaborate with Interpol and the SA Police Service in joint operations to combat cross-border crimes.”
Masiapato said the department of public works and infrastructure has been asked to provide support by supplying additional infrastructure, including temporary lighting, ablution facilities, special temporary barricades, and JoJo tanks for additional water supply at ports and corridors.
Extra ICT technicians will be deployed to prioritised ports to provide direct support for the movement control system. Remote support will be offered by SA Revenue Service technicians, along with a team from the department of home affairs.
During the execution phase, Masiapato said the focus will be the delivery of integrated, effective and efficient processes at ports of entry where only legitimate people and goods would be allowed to enter and exit SA.
“To achieve this, ports of entry and vulnerable segments of the borderline will be adequately guarded to intercept any transgressors. With Operation Vala Mgodi unfolding, border guards remain vigilant and prepared to intercept deported illegal miners and deter them from attempting to illegally re-enter SA. In this period we have also intensified measures to detect and seize illicit goods such as narcotics and stolen vehicles,” he said.
Masiapato said considering the challenges of food contamination, the BMA has issued an operational instruction to all ports of entry to intensify efforts to detect and intercept any attempt to illegally import organophosphate pesticides, specifically Aldicarb, which is a banned substance in SA, and Terbufos, which is another harmful substance posing significant risks to human life.
He said the instructions include increased vigilance and guidelines for recognising the substances’ common physical characteristics, packaging methods and potential smuggling concealment tactics.
Masiapato said on the corridors leading to land ports of entry, the management of traffic flow will be done in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation, the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency and traffic authorities in the relevant provinces.
“Historically, traffic congestion has been a common problem during the period, particularly on the N1 corridor towards the Beitbridge border post to Zimbabwe and also on the N4 corridor towards Lebombo border post to Mozambique.
“As a result, specific traffic management contingencies will be implemented for Beitbridge and Lebombo in particular. This includes the implementation of targeted process flows through the segregation of passenger vehicles, taxis, buses and cargo conveyancers with clear signage, barricades and marshalling activities.”
