Firefighters deliver healthy baby boy in Cape Town

Two firefighters assumed the role of midwives at the weekend when they delivered a healthy baby boy at the Mfuleni fire station in Cape Town.
“Joswin Lameyer and Khuselo Blaai were at the station when a mom to be arrived, complaining of obstetric pains,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
“They jumped into action and summoned paramedics from Macassar fire station, but the baby was not waiting and so the two firefighters set about helping the mom deliver her baby while receiving telephonic instructions from an ambulance emergency assistant.”
Smith said a few minutes into the call, a baby boy was delivered. Lameyer and Blaai then clamped and cut the umbilical cord.
The mother and baby were transported to site C community health centre in Khayelitsha.
“This is such a wonderful start to the festive season and a real feel-good story. My best wishes to the mom and the newest addition to her family and I congratulate our firefighters for their quick thinking and putting their skills to good use to help welcome the newborn to the world,” said Smith.
