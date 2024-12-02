Western Cape police have initiated an investigation after five men were shot dead in an informal settlement in Mfuleni, Cape Town, on Sunday afternoon.
Mfuleni police have opened a murder docket for investigation.
Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said information gathered from the scene indicates Mfuleni police were called to the Madikizela informal settlement at about 1.30pm.
On arrival they found the bodies of five men, between the ages of 19 and 30, with gunshot wounds in a shack on the corner of Polisa and Deputy streets.
“The motive for the shooting is the subject of a police investigation currently undertaken by the provincial serious violent crimes investigators,” Potelwa said.
She said no arrests have been effected yet.
“Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator/s is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or use the MySAPS app to send information.”
Five men killed in Cape Town informal settlement
Image: 123RF/zeferli
