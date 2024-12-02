Five suspected ATM bombers were fatally shot and one arrested in a shoot-out with the tactical management operational section and special task force in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) in Mpumalanga in the early hours on Monday.
According to police, the team followed up on information received regarding a planned ATM bombing in the area.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the information was operationalised, leading the team to Schoongezicht, where the group was reported to be converging at an alleged safe house.
“The multidisciplinary team were strategically posted to be on the lookout for the vehicle identified in the intelligence information. The vehicle was spotted driving out of the area, and when the team attempted to stop it the suspects opened fire and a shoot-out ensued,” Mogale said.
Rifles, pistols and explosives were recovered at the scene.
Mogale said the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling is under investigation.
TimesLIVE
Five suspected ATM robbers killed, one arrested in Emalahleni
Rifles, pistols and explosives recovered at scene of shoot-out
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium
Five suspected ATM bombers were fatally shot and one arrested in a shoot-out with the tactical management operational section and special task force in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) in Mpumalanga in the early hours on Monday.
According to police, the team followed up on information received regarding a planned ATM bombing in the area.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the information was operationalised, leading the team to Schoongezicht, where the group was reported to be converging at an alleged safe house.
“The multidisciplinary team were strategically posted to be on the lookout for the vehicle identified in the intelligence information. The vehicle was spotted driving out of the area, and when the team attempted to stop it the suspects opened fire and a shoot-out ensued,” Mogale said.
Rifles, pistols and explosives were recovered at the scene.
Mogale said the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling is under investigation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Off-duty police officer gunned down in front of his home
Crime statistics don’t capture the full scope of crime in SA: experts
Gauteng sees overall decrease in murders, but not for women and children
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos