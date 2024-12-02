South Africa

Five suspected ATM robbers killed, one arrested in Emalahleni

Rifles, pistols and explosives recovered at scene of shoot-out

02 December 2024 - 07:41
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rifles, pistols and explosives were recovered at the scene of the shoot-out. Stock photo.
Rifles, pistols and explosives were recovered at the scene of the shoot-out. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Five suspected ATM bombers were fatally shot and one arrested in a shoot-out with the tactical management operational section and special task force in Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) in Mpumalanga in the early hours on Monday.

According to police, the team followed up on information received regarding a planned ATM bombing in the area.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the information was operationalised, leading the team to Schoongezicht, where the group was reported to be converging at an alleged safe house. 

“The multidisciplinary team were strategically posted to be on the lookout for the vehicle identified in the intelligence information. The vehicle was spotted driving out of the area, and when the team attempted to stop it the suspects opened fire and a shoot-out ensued,” Mogale said.

Rifles, pistols and explosives were recovered at the scene.

Mogale said the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling is under investigation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Off-duty police officer gunned down in front of his home

A 58-year-old police officer was gunned at about 8.30pm on Saturday in front of his residence at KwaMabefu location outside Qonce.
News
4 hours ago

Crime statistics don’t capture the full scope of crime in SA: experts

The experts concur that one significant issue is the persistent problem of underreporting
News
6 hours ago

Gauteng sees overall decrease in murders, but not for women and children

While there was a slight decrease in murders in Gauteng between July and September, more women and children were killed compared to the same period ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I want to make home improvements and buy beds for my children’: father of five ... South Africa
  2. POLL | Is R6,000 penalty for prepaid customers bypassing meters enough? South Africa
  3. Transport minister urges road users to change behaviour to end carnage on roads ... South Africa
  4. Former F1 supremo Ecclestone puts car collection up for sale news
  5. Armed taxi patrollers target school transport South Africa

Latest Videos

Border Management Authority briefs media on festive season operations at ports ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 2 December 2024