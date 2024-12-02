South Africa

Government’s commitment to rescue operation in Stilfontein questioned

02 December 2024 - 14:48
A police officer during the operation against illegal miners at a Stilfontein mine shaft in the North West. The state has been accused of acting in a criminal manner in relation to the rescue operation in the area. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The government has been accused of acting in a criminal manner and breaking the law as questions swirl about the rescue team tasked with retrieving suspected illegal miners underground at Stilfontein.

On Sunday the Pretoria high court ordered several government officials, including the police and mineral resources ministers, to allow “community members, charitable organisations and interested parties” to provide humanitarian aid to the miners, also known as zama zamas, still underground at shafts 10 and 11 and Margaret shaft.

Community-based organisation Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) was granted this interim relief pending the finalisation of the main application which will be heard on Thursday.

Macua, with the General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa), on Monday held a media briefing about the situation.

Meshack Mbangula, for Macua, said they had been trying since 2014 to engage government on “formalising and transforming” the artisanal mining sector.

"[This is] to make sure it becomes a sector that can generate jobs and contribute to the economy of the country. This fell on deaf ears and now as unemployment grows in South Africa people are [looking for new ways] to feed their families.”

Mbangula accused the government of contravening several sections of the constitution that protect the right to water and food in the way it has handled the saga in Stilfontein.

“How can you not allow people to [reach the miners] but [say you] want to rescue them?

“No-one knows where that team is, which means it's not a rescue team but rather one [allegedly] sent to maybe collect the bodies of dead people underground. They should've allowed communities to supply food and water a long time ago, but they stopped that process. So we believe the government is a criminal and has broken the law,” he said.

Giwusa president Mametlwe Sebei called for more support for artisanal mining and regulation of the sector as a way to curb syndicates terrorising those underground.

“The organised criminal syndicates involved — and I dare to say it, in conspiracy with corrupt elements in the state as well as big mining companies — control networks of illicit trading in minerals. These are the people responsible for terror directed against these artisanal miners,” he said.

“So it is sale by force and violence, and therefore they have unleashed a reign of terror against the miners, their families, their communities — but also that violence and crime is spilling into other communities. [That's] why we have said government must regulate the industry so these miners are able to eke out an honest and decent living.”

