A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in the eastern provinces, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal.
South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the heatwave is expected to last until Wednesday for the Free State and the northeastern parts of the country.
“Over the central part of North West, we're expecting the heatwave conditions to last up until Wednesday. For Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga as well as the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal, the heatwave is expected to last until Friday,” he said.
On the rain outlook, Thobela said most of the rain will be over the east coast and the adjacent interior. This will cover KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and some southern parts of the Western Cape.
“[There's] not much [rain] for Gauteng, but over Mpumalanga as well as the southeastern parts of Limpopo we may have some isolated showers and thundershowers.
“For now, still focusing on the heatwave, conditions look like it will be quite dry and hot over most parts of the northeastern region.”
TimesLIVE
Heatwave conditions expected in eastern provinces until Friday
Image: 123RF
A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in the eastern provinces, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal.
South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the heatwave is expected to last until Wednesday for the Free State and the northeastern parts of the country.
“Over the central part of North West, we're expecting the heatwave conditions to last up until Wednesday. For Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga as well as the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal, the heatwave is expected to last until Friday,” he said.
On the rain outlook, Thobela said most of the rain will be over the east coast and the adjacent interior. This will cover KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and some southern parts of the Western Cape.
“[There's] not much [rain] for Gauteng, but over Mpumalanga as well as the southeastern parts of Limpopo we may have some isolated showers and thundershowers.
“For now, still focusing on the heatwave, conditions look like it will be quite dry and hot over most parts of the northeastern region.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Transport minister urges road users to change behaviour to end carnage on roads this festive season
World wine production set for new 60-year low on weather woes: OIV
‘I saw geysers flying’ — Randfontein tornado survivor
WATCH | 'Very strange': Karoo gets snow in summer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos