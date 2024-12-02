Long-distance taxi drivers blockaded several roads in and out of Durban, causing major congestion as the strike entered day four on Monday.
Metro police responded to clear vehicles blocking the N2 and N3 near the EB Cloete interchange, the N3 exit out of Durban and the M41 near Umhlanga.
A spokesperson said: "We are addressing a long-distance taxi strike in the Durban CBD. The protesters have blocked the N3 outgoing, causing significant traffic disruptions.
"Our officers are working to resolve the situation and restore traffic flow as quickly as possible."
The long-distance taxi association said they were at loggerheads with the provincial transport department about operating licences, permits and taxis impounded for being unroadworthy.
The transport department said it is in talks with the association to address grievances related to permits and licences.
TimesLIVE
Long-distance taxi drivers blockade Durban roads
Image: Supplied
Long-distance taxi drivers blockaded several roads in and out of Durban, causing major congestion as the strike entered day four on Monday.
Metro police responded to clear vehicles blocking the N2 and N3 near the EB Cloete interchange, the N3 exit out of Durban and the M41 near Umhlanga.
A spokesperson said: "We are addressing a long-distance taxi strike in the Durban CBD. The protesters have blocked the N3 outgoing, causing significant traffic disruptions.
"Our officers are working to resolve the situation and restore traffic flow as quickly as possible."
The long-distance taxi association said they were at loggerheads with the provincial transport department about operating licences, permits and taxis impounded for being unroadworthy.
The transport department said it is in talks with the association to address grievances related to permits and licences.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
EDITORIAL | Taxi patrollers ramming innocent motorists need to be dealt with
Long-distance taxi strike off to a rocky start on day 2
Long-distance taxi operators' stand-off with cops leaves KZN commuters stranded
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos