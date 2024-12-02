South Africa

Long-distance taxi drivers blockade Durban roads

02 December 2024 - 09:01 By TIMESLIVE
Taxi drivers blocked exits and entry on the N2 and N3 near the EB Cloete Interchange on Monday.
Long-distance taxi drivers blockaded several roads in and out of Durban, causing major congestion as the strike entered day four on Monday. 

Metro police responded to clear vehicles blocking the N2 and N3 near the EB Cloete interchange, the N3 exit out of Durban and the M41 near Umhlanga. 

A spokesperson said: "We are addressing a long-distance taxi strike in the Durban CBD. The protesters have blocked the N3 outgoing, causing significant traffic disruptions.

"Our officers are working to resolve the situation and restore traffic flow as quickly as possible."

The long-distance taxi association said they were at loggerheads with the provincial transport department about operating licences, permits and taxis impounded for being unroadworthy. 

The transport department said it is in talks with the association to address grievances related to permits and licences. 

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Taxi patrollers ramming innocent motorists need to be dealt with

It doesn’t help that the national taxi body’s Mpumalanga chair has defended the bullying, claiming patrollers are doing their job to protect taxi ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Long-distance taxi strike off to a rocky start on day 2

The strike by long-distance taxi drivers in Durban entered its second day on Tuesday as more disputes over operating licences emerged.
News
1 month ago

Long-distance taxi operators' stand-off with cops leaves KZN commuters stranded

The strike action is due to problems over permits between the long-distance taxi industry and the provincial department’s unit known as Operation ...
News
1 month ago
