South Africa

Off-duty police officer gunned down in front of his home

The motive for the killing is unknown

02 December 2024 - 06:52
Unknown armed suspects allegedly shot the officer attached to the stock theft and endangered species unit in the Eastern Cape. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

A 58-year-old police officer was gunned down at about 8.30pm on Saturday in front of his residence at KwaMabefu location outside Qonce.

Unknown armed men allegedly shot the officer attached to the stock theft and endangered species unit.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the motive for the killing is unknown and will form part of the investigation.

Mawisa said when police arrived at the scene, they were shown his body with a gunshot wound. 

“On investigation they noticed nothing was taken from his belongings and his vehicle was at the scene. The case has been referred to the Directorate of Priority Crime and Investigation unit for further investigation,” Mawisa said.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene and her Management have condemned the attack.

TimesLIVE

