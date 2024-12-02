Organisations continue to fight for dignity of miners trapped underground

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday held an urgent virtual hearing of a case brought by Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) on behalf of Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) as more suspected illegal miners resurface from mine shafts in Stilfontein in North West.
The case centres around the dangerous situation of artisanal miners trapped underground after police sealed the mine entrances as part of “Operation Vala Umgodi,” an anti-illicit mining campaign.
More than 1,200 miners have resurfaced from the mine shafts since August 18 after the operation was launched.
The operation, aimed at cracking down on illegal mining activities, has led to the closure of tunnel access points. Since mid-October, authorities have also blocked supplies of food, water and other essentials to the miners, worsening the dangerous conditions.
Organisations such as LHR and MACUA have expressed concern over the life-threatening conditions faced by the miners.
“The closure of these tunnels has deprived miners of essential access to food, water and medication, placing their lives in imminent danger,” MACAU said.
MACUA has called on the government and relevant authorities to provide immediate humanitarian aid, reopen the tunnels to facilitate rescue efforts and ensure all actions align with the constitution of South Africa.
On Sunday, the court ruled in favour of immediate interim relief, ordering the state to allow community members, charitable organisations and other interested parties to deliver essential supplies such as food, water and medication to the trapped miners within two hours of the court's ruling.
In its ruling, the court emphasised the importance of the miners' right to life and dignity, stating the state cannot use starvation and dehydration as tools in law enforcement.
LHR has welcomed the court’s decision, emphasising that the right to life and dignity must be protected under any circumstances.
“The state cannot justify depriving people of their most basic needs in the name of law enforcement,” it said.
The organisation also reiterated that the South African Police Service (SAPS) must adhere to the principles enshrined in the country's constitution when carrying out their duties.
“We reiterate that the state and the SAPS must act within the bounds of the constitution, upholding their obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the rights enshrined therein even when seeking to enforce the law,”
LHR and MACUA are set to return to the Pretoria high court on Thursday to seek further relief.
The applicants will ask the court to allow rescue efforts to be continued for the trapped miners and to declare the use of starvation and dehydration by the SAPS unconstitutional.
MACUA's national administrator, Sabelo Mnguni said: “While we support efforts to curb illicit mining, we cannot condone methods that dehumanise and endanger lives. The fundamental rights to life and dignity must be upheld.”
TimesLIVE
Organisations continue to fight for dignity of miners trapped underground
Image: REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday held an urgent virtual hearing of a case brought by Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) on behalf of Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA) as more suspected illegal miners resurface from mine shafts in Stilfontein in North West.
The case centres around the dangerous situation of artisanal miners trapped underground after police sealed the mine entrances as part of “Operation Vala Umgodi,” an anti-illicit mining campaign.
More than 1,200 miners have resurfaced from the mine shafts since August 18 after the operation was launched.
The operation, aimed at cracking down on illegal mining activities, has led to the closure of tunnel access points. Since mid-October, authorities have also blocked supplies of food, water and other essentials to the miners, worsening the dangerous conditions.
Organisations such as LHR and MACUA have expressed concern over the life-threatening conditions faced by the miners.
“The closure of these tunnels has deprived miners of essential access to food, water and medication, placing their lives in imminent danger,” MACAU said.
MACUA has called on the government and relevant authorities to provide immediate humanitarian aid, reopen the tunnels to facilitate rescue efforts and ensure all actions align with the constitution of South Africa.
On Sunday, the court ruled in favour of immediate interim relief, ordering the state to allow community members, charitable organisations and other interested parties to deliver essential supplies such as food, water and medication to the trapped miners within two hours of the court's ruling.
In its ruling, the court emphasised the importance of the miners' right to life and dignity, stating the state cannot use starvation and dehydration as tools in law enforcement.
LHR has welcomed the court’s decision, emphasising that the right to life and dignity must be protected under any circumstances.
“The state cannot justify depriving people of their most basic needs in the name of law enforcement,” it said.
The organisation also reiterated that the South African Police Service (SAPS) must adhere to the principles enshrined in the country's constitution when carrying out their duties.
“We reiterate that the state and the SAPS must act within the bounds of the constitution, upholding their obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the rights enshrined therein even when seeking to enforce the law,”
LHR and MACUA are set to return to the Pretoria high court on Thursday to seek further relief.
The applicants will ask the court to allow rescue efforts to be continued for the trapped miners and to declare the use of starvation and dehydration by the SAPS unconstitutional.
MACUA's national administrator, Sabelo Mnguni said: “While we support efforts to curb illicit mining, we cannot condone methods that dehumanise and endanger lives. The fundamental rights to life and dignity must be upheld.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Government’s commitment to rescue operation in Stilfontein questioned
Supplies yet to reach Stilfontein zama zamas as four more resurface
Pretoria high court grants emergency aid to illegal miners amid police crackdown
Illegal mining: take down the kingpins
EFF raises 'forced labour and human trafficking' concerns over children found in Stilfontein
Combat illegal mining from the top, says Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos