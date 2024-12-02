South Africa

POLL | How do you think social media has impacted awareness and conversation around HIV/Aids?

02 December 2024 - 14:00 By TimesLIVE
The fight against HIV and Aids requires all of us to act together, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/PENCHAN PUMILA

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for increased HIV screening, diagnosis and treatment initiation while maintaining treatment adherence to keep viral suppression rates high.

Mashatile delivered a keynote address during the official commemoration of World Aids Day on Sunday at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.

“The fight against HIV and Aids requires all of us to act together. We have made satisfactory progress, but like in any long march to the golden goal, the last miles become tougher,” he said.

Mashatile said the health department, working with the South African National Aids Council (Sanac) and development partners, agreed to “big, fast and quick results” of tracing 1.1-million people living with HIV and linking them to treatment between Sunday and December 2025.

He said linking the 1.1-million people to treatment will enable the government to reach the UNAids targets of 95-95-95. While significant strides have been made in ensuring 95% of people living with HIV know their status, he said the same cannot be said for ensuring 95% of people who know their status are on treatment and 95% of people on treatment are virally suppressed.

