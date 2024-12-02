South Africa

R5,000 bail for deputy principal, 63, accused of raping 12-year-old pupil

02 December 2024 - 11:31
The deputy principal, 63, faces charges of sexual grooming, sexual assault and statutory rape of a 12-year-old pupil. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The Brits magistrate's court has granted bail of R5,000 to the deputy principal of a North West primary school who is accused of raping a pupil.

The 63-year-old faces charges of sexual grooming, sexual assault and statutory rape of a 12-year-old pupil at the school.

The man allegedly took the girl to bushes near Majakaneng where he raped her.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the accused had allegedly kissed the victim in 2023 and began to send her nude pictures.

“After seeing the messages, the victim’s friend informed her mother and the schoolteacher requested them to bring the phone to school for observation. The mother of the victim was informed of the incident by the school and a case was opened against the accused on November 23,” Mahanjana said.

“The accused was arrested on November 25 after he handed himself over to the Brits family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.”

During his bail application, the man, through his legal representative, asked the court to grant him bail because he is a first offender who is married with children. He said he was employed as an educator and needed to pay his bond.

Prosecutor Octavia Pletschke opposed bail and said the accused is charged with serious offences which may result in a lengthy term of imprisonment if found guilty, which might make him evade trial.

Pletschke said the accused had already threatened and intimidated the victim, her mother and the witness. She argued he would interfere with the witnesses and investigations if granted bail.

Magistrate Reagan Rosenberg said the high bail amount and strict conditions will ensure the accused stands trial and does not interfere with the victim or witnesses.

Rosenberg said it is in the interest of justice for the accused to be granted bail.

“The bail conditions are that the accused reports daily to the Hartbeespoort Dam SAPS, he may not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim or witnesses and he should surrender his passport to the investigating officer,” Mahanjana said.

TimesLIVE

