South Africa

Shacks on fire on Winnie Mandela Drive in Joburg, no injuries reported

02 December 2024 - 16:50 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Forefighters battle to contain the fire from shacks and recycled materials on Winnie Mandela Drive in Johannesburg.
Forefighters battle to contain the fire from shacks and recycled materials on Winnie Mandela Drive in Johannesburg.
Image: City of Johannesburg EMS

A number of shacks caught fire on the corner of Peter Place and Winnie Mandela Drive in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

“The City of Johannesburg EMS [emergency management services] firefighters are currently responding to a shacks on fire incident,” Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said.

On arrival firefighters found shacks and recycled material on fire, she said.

“Firefighters are working hard to contain the blaze. No injuries have been reported at the moment.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Firefighters deliver healthy baby boy in Cape Town

Two firefighters assumed the role of midwives at the weekend when they delivered a healthy baby boy at the Mfuleni fire station in Cape Town.
News
1 hour ago

Paarl mountain fire contained

A fire that broke out on a mountain in Paarl in the Western Cape and burnt about 123 hectares was contained on Monday after it burnt for two days.
News
8 hours ago

12-year-old girl drowns, man missing at Monwabisi Beach in False Bay

A 12-year-old girl drowned at Monwabisi Beach in the Western Cape on Saturday while a man who is believed to have tried to rescue her is reported to ...
News
1 week ago

Model left stranded on cliff while trying to recover bag from thieving baboon

Mariana Keyser said she was doing a model shoot on the beach between the Steenbras River mouth and Kogel Bay beach when a baboon grabbed her bag.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Long-distance taxi drivers blockade Durban roads South Africa
  2. Armed taxi patrollers target school transport South Africa
  3. Former F1 supremo Ecclestone puts car collection up for sale news
  4. ‘I want to make home improvements and buy beds for my children’: father of five ... South Africa
  5. Fake lawyer served 15 years for murder South Africa

Latest Videos

Namibia votes for president in most competitive election in decades | REUTERS
Israel says it killed Oct. 7 attack suspect who worked for charity | REUTERS