A number of shacks caught fire on the corner of Peter Place and Winnie Mandela Drive in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.
“The City of Johannesburg EMS [emergency management services] firefighters are currently responding to a shacks on fire incident,” Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said.
On arrival firefighters found shacks and recycled material on fire, she said.
“Firefighters are working hard to contain the blaze. No injuries have been reported at the moment.”
TimesLIVE
Shacks on fire on Winnie Mandela Drive in Joburg, no injuries reported
Image: City of Johannesburg EMS
A number of shacks caught fire on the corner of Peter Place and Winnie Mandela Drive in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.
“The City of Johannesburg EMS [emergency management services] firefighters are currently responding to a shacks on fire incident,” Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said.
On arrival firefighters found shacks and recycled material on fire, she said.
“Firefighters are working hard to contain the blaze. No injuries have been reported at the moment.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Firefighters deliver healthy baby boy in Cape Town
Paarl mountain fire contained
12-year-old girl drowns, man missing at Monwabisi Beach in False Bay
Model left stranded on cliff while trying to recover bag from thieving baboon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos