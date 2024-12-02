South Africa

Supplies yet to reach Stilfontein zama zamas as four more resurface

Court order allows community members, charitable organisations and interested parties to provide humanitarian aid

02 December 2024 - 12:02
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A mineshaft in Stilfontein, where it is estimated that hundreds of illegal miners are believed to be hiding underground after police cut off their food and water supplies. File photo.
A mineshaft in Stilfontein, where it is estimated that hundreds of illegal miners are believed to be hiding underground after police cut off their food and water supplies. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Ihsaan Haffejee

Suspected illegal miners underground at two shafts in Stilfontein, North West, may be in for a longer wait for much-needed aid — despite another court ruling in their favour.

This as four more miners, also known as zama zamas, resurfaced on Monday morning.

The Pretoria high court on Sunday ordered the North West community safety and transport MEC, police and mineral resources ministers, along with several other respondents, “within two hours of the court order being handed down, allow community members, charitable organisations and interested parties to in an orderly manner provide humanitarian aid including water, food and medication to the artisanal miners trapped underground at shafts 10 and 11 of the Buffelsfontein gold mine”.

This is pending the finalisation of the application, which will be heard on December 5 in the same court. The latest application was brought by community-based organisation Mining Affected Communities United in Action.

Community leader Thembile Botman said the aid has not been sent underground yet and appeals for aid are ongoing.

“We're still busy fundraising or requesting anyone who can assist with aid to come forward,” he said on Monday.

Pretoria high court grants emergency aid to illegal miners amid police crackdown

The court held a virtual sitting on Sunday after Lawyers for Human Rights launched an urgent application, seeking relief on what it described as ...
News
17 hours ago

On whether they had engaged with police yet following Sunday's ruling, Botman said: “We haven't engaged with them directly but my comrades are at the shaft right now planning to speak to them. But it's a direct order.”

Botman said they welcomed Sunday's interim judgment as they awaited the final outcome from Thursday's hearing.

“Fortunately in South Africa we are governed by the law and the constitution and if a court of law says this is right, I respect that,” he said.

This is the second time the issue of the provision of humanitarian aid in Stilfontein has made its way to the Pretoria high court. The same court last week Monday dismissed an application brought by the Society for the Protection of our Constitution seeking to compel government departments, including the police, to provide emergency disaster relief to illegal miners underground in the form of food, water, blankets and medical relief.

The organisation was also granted an interim interdict prior to the final ruling.

The miners had been stuck for weeks in a 2km-deep shaft when police pounced on them at exit points during Operation Vala Umgodi, which aims to combat illegal mining.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Heatwave conditions expected in eastern provinces until Friday

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in the eastern provinces, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the northern part of ...
News
3 hours ago

Illegal mining: take down the kingpins

The ongoing police operation at Stilfontein, North West, to bring illegal miners — also called zama zamas — to the surface has cast a spotlight on ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Stilfontein rescue operation delayed by safety concerns, says Mchunu

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says there are reports that some of the illegal miners are armed, which could pose a safety risk for rescuers
Politics
2 days ago

EFF raises 'forced labour and human trafficking' concerns over children found in Stilfontein

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys says the presence of children among the illegal miners points to a more sinister issue: cross-border child ...
Politics
2 days ago

More illegal miners emerge from Stilfontein with 96 children among them

As illegal miners continue to come up, it has emerged that 96 undocumented children were detained after they were found to be among the group
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Long-distance taxi drivers blockade Durban roads South Africa
  2. Armed taxi patrollers target school transport South Africa
  3. Former F1 supremo Ecclestone puts car collection up for sale news
  4. ‘I want to make home improvements and buy beds for my children’: father of five ... South Africa
  5. Fake lawyer served 15 years for murder South Africa

Latest Videos

Namibia votes for president in most competitive election in decades | REUTERS
Israel says it killed Oct. 7 attack suspect who worked for charity | REUTERS