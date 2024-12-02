South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Border Management Authority on festive season control at ports of entry

02 December 2024 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) is briefing the media on Monday on festive season operations at ports of entry. 

The commissioner of the BMA, Michael Masiapato, will outline the control measures.

