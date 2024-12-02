Courtesy of SABC News.
The Border Management Authority (BMA) is briefing the media on Monday on festive season operations at ports of entry.
The commissioner of the BMA, Michael Masiapato, will outline the control measures.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Border Management Authority on festive season control at ports of entry
Courtesy of SABC News.
The Border Management Authority (BMA) is briefing the media on Monday on festive season operations at ports of entry.
The commissioner of the BMA, Michael Masiapato, will outline the control measures.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
R37m border fence still down as Zimbabweans risk it all for affordable goods in SA
Transport minister urges road users to change behaviour to end carnage on roads this festive season
Damaged SA-Zimbabwe border fence a challenge for soldiers guarding against illegal crossing, smuggling
Digitally transformed home affairs to ‘supercharge tourism’
Ongoing protests in Mozambique affect operations at Lebombo
36,000 'undesirables' arrested by border authority in six months
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos