WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

02 December 2024 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Monday. 

The court has heard investigators are yet to determine the motive for murder.

