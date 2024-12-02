Courtesy of SABC News
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
The court has heard investigators are yet to determine the motive for murder.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
