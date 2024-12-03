South Africa

'A bold stride towards global expansion': Bathu opens shop in Namibia

03 December 2024 - 15:47
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Bathu has opened its first shop in Windhoek, Namibia.
Image: Theo Baloyi/X

Bathu, the renowned South African footwear brand, has opened its first shop in Namibia, expanding its reach beyond its home country for the first time.

Located at Maerua Mall in Windhoek, the new shop marks Bathu’s 36th outlet and represents a significant step in the company’s journey towards global growth.

The announcement was made by the brand’s founder Theo Baloyi, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news with his followers.

“We are thrilled to announce a monumental step in our journey. Bathu has officially opened its doors in Namibia at Maerua Mall, Windhoek,” said Baloyi.

“This is not just our first shop outside South Africa; it’s a bold stride towards our vision of global expansion and a testament to what we can achieve together.”

The brand’s name is derived from a common township slang word for shoes, capturing the essence of its humble beginnings and its connection to local culture. Founded in 2015 in Alexandra, Johannesburg, Bathu has grown, with multiple shops in South Africa and a staff complement of more than 300, many of whom are young South Africans.

Since its inception, Bathu’s mission has centred on the tagline “walk your journey”, which on their website they say reflects the company’s commitment to reigniting hope and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

Bathu’s journey elevated in 2018 when the company purchased its first delivery vehicle and opened its first physical shop at Newtown Junction Mall in Johannesburg. By 2021, Bathu’s growth had garnered significant recognition, earning a spot as the ninth most recognisable brand in Africa.

Social media users have been quick to congratulate Baloyi on his achievements.

Leaka Madisha shared his admiration on X: “No-one moves like you, pal — at your own pace and building your legacy and never in competition with anyone. Keep that fire burning and I believe we haven’t seen the best of Theo yet. Bless up.”

Collen Kagiso Mogwera added: “Congratulations Abuti, continue being an inspiration to our generation.”

With the opening of the Windhoek shop, Bathu marks a new chapter in its expansion.

“This is just the beginning and we are excited to see where the journey takes us next,” said Baloyi.

