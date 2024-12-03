South Africa

IN PICS | Food, water sent to zama zamas underground in Stilfontein

03 December 2024 - 11:35
A view of the operation to send supplies to the miners.
Image: SAPS/Supplied

Humanitarian aid has started making its way to suspected illegal miners underground at several shafts in Stilfontein, North West, after a court order over the weekend.

On Sunday the Pretoria high court ordered several government officials, including the police and the mineral resources minister, to allow “community members, charitable organisations and interested parties” to provide humanitarian aid to the miners, also known as zama zamas, underground at shafts 10 and 11 and Margaret shaft.

Community-based organisation Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) was granted the interim relief pending the finalisation of the main application which will be heard on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe shared images of supplies sent down on Monday afternoon. These included mageu, instant porridge and water.

"Police are monitoring the process and are not participating as per the court order," Mathe said.

Some of the supplies sent to suspected illegal miners underground in Stilfontein.
Image: SAPS/Supplied

More supplies were due to be sent down on Tuesday morning, she added.

More than 1,200 miners have resurfaced from the shafts since August 18. They were forced to come up after Operation Vala Umgodi was mounted by police in the North West.

Police and soldiers began blocking supplies of food, water and other necessities to the illegal miners in mid-October.

On Monday supplies were sent down to the suspected illegal miners in Stilfontein.
Image: SAPS/Supplied

TimesLIVE

