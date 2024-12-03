South Africa

LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners

03 December 2024 - 14:13
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has vowed to make an example of disgruntled taxi operators blocking roads and confiscating keys from vehicles.

The protest, which entered its fifth day on Tuesday, has caused major congestion in and around Durban as taxi operators demand better operating licences, permits and the return of impounded vehicles deemed unroadworthy.

On Friday many roads — including the N2 and N3 near the EB Cloete interchange, the N3 exit into Durban and the M41 near Umhlanga — were blocked by striking taxi drivers, leading to significant traffic disruptions.

Metro police have been deployed to clear blocked roads and restore order.

Mkhwanazi said law enforcement would not tolerate such disruptions.

“We will make an example of those responsible for the unlawful actions. If the taxi industry wants to strike they are free to do so without preventing others from going about their business,” he said.

Listen to Mkhwanazi:

Police are working to identify and arrest those responsible for the blockades, with Mkhwanazi stressing the importance of upholding the law during protests.

While the right to protest is protected by law, Mkhwanazi made it clear blocking public roads is unacceptable.

In an interview with SABC News he said: “Anyone has the right to strike, but interfering with others' rights is not allowed. We are hunting for the owners of taxis blocking roads and those taking keys out of vehicles. We will find them and we will set a good example so everyone understands if you want to protest, do so within the law.

“If the taxi industry wants to down tools and not pick up anyone, they can do that without forcing another person to participate. We are out in numbers to make sure such actions are responded to with speed.”

The strike has highlighted tensions between the long-distance taxi association and the provincial transport department. The association claims the department’s licensing and vehicle inspection policies are unfair, with many taxis impounded for noncompliance.

TimesLIVE

