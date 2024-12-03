South Africa

Man accused of killing Amantle Samane, 6, abandons bail application

03 December 2024 - 12:16
Pethe Sara Simiao allegedly raped and killed six-year-old Amantle Samane.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The 24-year-old man accused of raping and killing six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando, Soweto, in October has abandoned his bail application. 

The Mozambican appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE previously reported the welder was living in rented backyard accommodation in Orlando. After Amantle went missing, a witness reported seeing her walking with him earlier that day.

Her body was found on the floor of his shack. Police arrested him in Zola, Soweto. The case was postponed to January 27 for further investigation. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: "The evidence at our disposal has passed the test of prospects of a successful prosecution.

“We decided to enrol the matter as the NPA. We will present all the relevant evidence once the case is set for trial and the court will decide on the strength of the case.”

