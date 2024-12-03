South Africa

One pupil shot dead, another dies from suspected food poisoning at Riverlea school

03 December 2024 - 06:17
Two pupils from Wilhelmina Hoskins Primary School died in two separate incidents. File photo.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The Gauteng department of education has expressed sadness over the deaths of two pupils from Wilhelmina Hoskins Primary School in Riverlea.

MEC Matome Chiloane confirmed two boys, a grade 7 pupil and a grade 4 pupil, died in two separate incidents.

Chiloane said the grade 7 boy was shot dead on Saturday, and the grade 4 boy died from suspected food poisoning on Monday.

“It is alleged the grade 7 pupil as shot by unknown suspects at his family's house on November 30 2024. The grade 4 pupil fell ill on December 2 after reportedly eating biscuits from a local spaza shop.”

Chiloane said emergency services were called to provide medical assistance to the grade 4 pupil, but he was declared dead at the scene.

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents.”

The department has pledged to provide support and counselling to those affected by the losses.

TimesLIVE

