South Africa

Police arrest four men, seize firearms related to Mfuleni murders

03 December 2024 - 12:50 By Kim Swartz
Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday after a shooting incident in a shack in Mfuleni, Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday after a shooting incident in a shack in Mfuleni, Cape Town, that claimed the lives of five male victims at the weekend. 

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said Western Cape serious violent crime investigators supported by intelligence operatives arrested the suspects, aged between 29 and 35. 

“As part of the investigation, vital intelligence also led the team to a location where they recovered four firearms and rounds of ammunition. The confiscated firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they were used in the commission of the Mfuleni murders or any other crime,” said Potelwa. 

“Information gathered from the scene indicates Mfuleni police were called to the Madikizela informal settlement at at about 1.30pm [on Sunday]. On arrival they found the bodies of five men, between the ages of 19 and 30, with gunshot wounds in a shack on the corner of Polisa and Deputy streets. 

“The arrests and seizure of firearms have been hailed by Western Cape SAPS management in efforts to curb incidents of violent crimes in the province.” 

The suspects are expected to appear in court to face charges of murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

