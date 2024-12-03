South Africa

Two toddlers die in house fire after mom leaves them to go to spaza shop

The mother lit a candle and left her six children at home

03 December 2024 - 06:58
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two toddlers died in a house fire in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Two toddlers died in a house fire in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

Limpopo police are investigating an inquest after two toddlers were found burnt beyond recognition when their house caught fire at the weekend while their mother was not at home.

Police in Villa Nora in the Waterberg district responded to a call about a fire at a home in Vianeen village on Sunday night.

When they arrived at about 8.30pm, police found community members trying to extinguish the fire.

Preliminary investigations revealed the mother had left her six children in the house to go to a spaza shop to collect social grant money

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the oldest child was 12.

“When she left, a candle was lit. When returning from the shop, she found her six-room house engulfed in flames with community members extinguishing the fire,” said Ledwaba.

Four children managed to escape while two, aged two and four, died in the blaze.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Five suspected ATM robbers killed, one arrested in Emalahleni

Five suspected ATM bombers were fatally shot and one arrested in a shoot-out with the tactical management operational section and special task ...
News
1 day ago

Nine people perish in weekend informal settlement fires in Cape Town

Nine people died in 48 shack fires that swept across Cape Town informal settlements over the weekend.
News
1 month ago

Former boyfriend to spend life behind bars for killing woman in house fire

The Pretoria high court on Wednesday sentenced Jeremia Velly Ngondwe from Moholoka in Brits to life imprisonment for murdering his former girlfriend ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in November news
  2. Long-distance taxi drivers blockade Durban roads South Africa
  3. No festive cheer expected at the pumps in December, warns AA news
  4. BMA still monitoring situation in Mozambican as they prepare for festive travel South Africa
  5. Sex worker and husband sentenced to 25 years for robbery and murder South Africa

Latest Videos

Ghana's Economic Crisis: Retirees and Investors Hit Hard by Debt Restructuring ...
Namibia votes for president in most competitive election in decades | REUTERS