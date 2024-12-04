South Africa

Another Brazilian drug mule arrested at OR Tambo International Airport

Third person found in possession of cocaine at the airport in two weeks

04 December 2024 - 07:08
Police at OR Tambo International Airport remain vigilant as police countrywide intensify their safer festive operation.
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber/ File photo

Another Brazilian drug mule was caught at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and is in hospital to release the cocaine bullets he swallowed. 

Police followed up on information about a 21-year-old drug trafficker travelling from São Paulo.

The man was intercepted soon after landing, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe. 

“The drug mule was taken to hospital where an X-ray confirmed the presence of foreign objects in his stomach. The process to release the foreign objects has started and police can confirm plastic-covered cocaine bullets are being released by the suspect,” Mathe said. 

The man is expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate's court before the end of the week on charges of drug possession and trafficking. 

Brazilian 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo Airport

A 25-year-old Brazilian was arrested on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport for alleged drug trafficking.
1 week ago

“Police at OR Tambo International Airport remain vigilant as police countrywide intensify their safer festive operation,” Mathe said. 

This was the third arrest at OR Tambo International Airport of Brazilian drug mules in the past two weeks who arrived from São Paulo. 

Last Thursday a Brazilian woman, 44, was arrested at the airport after landing. She was found to have cocaine wrapped around her upper body. 

A Brazilian, 25, was recently arrested at the airport for drug trafficking after arriving from São Paulo. 

He was found to have 3kg of cocaine on his body valued at an estimated R1.8m. 

In October and November, about 14 alleged drug mules were arrested, with at least one suspect arrested every week in October. 

