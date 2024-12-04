Controversy erupts over Ice Tropez’s marketing to families in South Africa

A recent X post by Ice Tropez has sparked a heated debate over the ethics of marketing its 0% alcohol beverage to children and pregnant women.
The brand, known for its signature fruity, sparkling drinks, claimed that its Ice Tropez 6.5% alcohol beverage went onto X to advertise their zero percent range, alleging that it is “100% safe for pregnant moms, children and the whole family to enjoy”.
This statement has led to a backlash, particularly from South African social media users who questioned the ethics of marketing a product with historical ties to alcohol to a vulnerable audience.
“Bonjour, Ice Tropez Zero is completely alcohol-free & has been marketed as a family-friendly product worldwide since 2009. It’s a lightly sparkling fruity beverage with no additives or preservatives & now comes in a larger 1 litre size for shared moments with loved ones,” the company said in a tweet.
Ice Tropez, created in 2005 by Grégoire Chaix, originally debuted as an alcoholic beverage based on wine and fruity aromas. In 2009, the brand introduced the 0% version, making it available to a wider audience, including non-drinkers and expanding into more than 35 countries.
The drink, which comes in a range of fruity flavours and is sold in the same 27.5cl bottle, has become a popular nonalcoholic alternative.
According to Zero Drinks, a retailer of nonalcoholic drinks, a drink with an alcohol content of 0.5% or less is considered nonalcoholic.
“Nonalcoholic drinks generally undergo some form of fermentation; however, the alcohol content is kept at 0.5% or lower by either halting the fermentation process early or removing any excess alcohol through a process known as de-alcoholising.
“De-alcoholised drinks are fermented, but have the alcohol removed before being bottled. De-alcoholised drinks generally have a similar depth and complexity of taste that fermented (brewed) drinks have, yet with only a small trace of alcohol remaining,” said Zero Drinks.
Zero Drinks said an alcohol-free drink contains 0.0% ABV (alcohol by volume) and is produced without any fermentation process, meaning it contains no alcohol.
In South Africa, the Liquor Act prohibits the sale of alcohol to minors, stipulating that only parents or guardians may supply liquor to minors under specific circumstances.
Despite the brand’s assurances, the post sparked strong reactions. Many critics raised concerns over the marketing of the product to children and pregnant women.
Keletso Moloto expressed disappointment on X, saying: “Ice Tropez Marketing trying to sell a product to children and pregnant women is disappointing. 0% alcohol to a family, and this post was approved by Brand Manager.”
Amanda Swartbooi also weighed in, stating, “You are mainly an alcoholic brand. You should not be selling anything to children. If you want to sell sparkling juice, come up with a different name that isn't associated with alcohol.”
Another X user, Tshego Mohumotsi, pointed out the country's context: “We are not in France, this is South Africa. If you took time to do your research, you would know that South Africa is now facing high alcohol consumption among teens.”
The backlash underscores the growing concerns over alcohol consumption among South African youth.
Research conducted by Thembisile Chauke on alcohol use in rural South African high schools revealed alarming statistics.
The study found that 35.5% of male and 29.7% of female students used alcohol, with binge drinking being a significant issue.
Chauke's research also highlighted the role of adults in perpetuating alcohol use, with over a quarter of respondents indicating that an adult in their household drank alcohol regularly.
The issue also brings into focus broader concerns such as the tragic Enyobeni Tavern disaster in the Eastern Cape in 2022, in which 21 young lives were lost due to alcohol poisoning.
The debate surrounding Ice Tropez continued on social media reflecting broader ethical concerns about how alcohol-related brands market to vulnerable groups, particularly in countries with high alcohol consumption rates.
