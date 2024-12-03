South Africa

Housing organisations raise alarm over Eskom’s proposed 36% tariffs hike

Power price increase expected to kick in during April 2025

04 December 2024 - 10:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A protest by the DA outside Nersa's public hearings on Eskom’s price hike application. File photo.
A protest by the DA outside Nersa's public hearings on Eskom’s price hike application. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The National Association of Social Housing Organisations (Nasho) has raised the alarm over Eskom’s proposed 36% price increase, warning of severe financial strain on working-class households.

The tariffs are expected to kick in during April 2025.

Speaking at the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) public hearing in Soweto on Tuesday, Nasho representative Senzo Khubeka said the increase could plunge many into deeper debt, leaving families grappling with long-term financial instability.

Increased electricity tariffs drive up overall costs, further eroding purchasing power. Households may incur debt to manage utility costs, creating long-term financial instability,” said Khubeka. 

"This hike will only worsen the financial squeeze on families who are barely making ends meet.”

Soweto residents against 36% electricity price hike

Mxolisi Khumalo, whose monthly electricity expense is R500, will have to pay an extra R180 next year for the same amount of units should the National ...
News
3 hours ago

The warning comes as Eskom’s proposed tariff hike draws criticism from many quarters, with growing concerns about its potential to deepen inequality and derail economic recovery.

Tommy Diedericks from Renew Consulting, a company that specialises in smart metering and renewable utility management, said the impact of the tariffs would lead to job losses.

“Rising electricity prices are causing job losses, particularly in energy-intensive sectors such as steel manufacturing, mining and agriculture. As industries reduce or halt operations, local communities face rising unemployment and economic instability,” he said. 

City Power is expected to make its submissions to oppose the tariff increase.

Build One SA president and MP Mmusi Maimane and his party are expected to picket in Midrand against the proposed tariffs hike.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Housing is free for those who qualify: Joburg human settlements MMC

Johannesburg human settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso has urged residents to not pay bribes for houses, saying government housing programmes are free ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Gauteng municipalities collectively reject Eskom's proposed tariff increase

Implications of 36.15% increase for next financial year are dire and could lead to widespread discontent and unrest, municipalities warn
Politics
23 hours ago

Public works department settles municipal account after Ekurhuleni disconnects electricity supply

The municipality disconnected the electricity supply to the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court due to the department's non-payment.
News
1 day ago

Durban Nersa public hearing abandoned after huge turnout

ANC must explain decision for 40% electricity tariff hike, says DA's Chris Pappas
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged Ponzi mastermind Politics
  3. Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight news
  4. These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in November news
  5. Macua wants Mchunu held in contempt as zama zamas ask for ‘body bags’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial 04 December 2024
A humanoid robot to help you around the house | REUTERS